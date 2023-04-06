Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than three years ago, it’s become popular to honor health care workers for their courage, diligence, sacrifice and tireless efforts during these very trying times. Unfortunately, it took our battle against the coronavirus to pay tribute to those that for too long have been overlooked for recognition and sorely need it.

“Health care heroes” is a popular term we now use to acknowledge their sacrifices. My health care hero is my oldest daughter, a hospital-based social worker who works in a traumatic brain injury unit alongside doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff. This is my tribute to her and the remarkable health care professionals that selflessly care for the complex needs of patients in very difficult circumstances. The sad truth is that for many of them it’s a thankless job, but it’s important to acknowledge that their work truly matters.

Working in health care is a natural fit for my daughter, a social worker who shows incredible sensitivity and empathy for her traumatic brain injury patients, while advocating for them on multiple levels. As a hospital-based social worker, my daughter is part of an increasingly important trend to integrate social services within health care delivery using an interdisciplinary team-based approach that meets the medical, psychological and social needs of patients.

At the same time, my daughter’s job is very demanding especially given the nature of traumatic brain injuries that happen in different ways including car crashes, gunshot wounds, domestic violence, military conflict, sports injuries and falls. She has seen patients succumb to their injuries and has witnessed the heartbreaking physiological, cognitive, and behavioral changes that can occur following injury including learning and memory impairment. She has seen the hardships placed on family members both while their loved ones are patients in the hospital and when they transition home or to a follow-on care facility.

Thankfully, my daughter – who is in her mid-20s – has been able to manage the stress and challenges of her work demands. However, it’s taking a big toll on others in her profession.

Not surprisingly, a study published earlier this year found that social workers experienced depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety at alarming rates during the pandemic. In fact, 40% of those surveyed reported depression, a rate four times higher than the general population and substantially higher than other health care professionals.

However, it’s not just social workers that are being impacted. A new study of 206 health care organizations found high levels of burnout, intent to leave the profession and work overload across all members of the health care workforce including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, nursing assistants, therapists, medical assistants and non-clinical staff. Adding to the problem is the fact that there are staffing shortages in health care facilities throughout the country.

All of this is to say that I have a newfound appreciation for health care workers like my daughter. Their hard work, selflessness and commitment in the face of the most trying circumstances is truly awe-inspiring. We all benefit from what they contribute to health care, a system that is made up of dedicated professionals that are clearly in crisis. Their jobs have become more demanding than ever and they are at a tipping point with no solutions in sight for alleviating their situation. My question is: Who is caring for the caregivers?