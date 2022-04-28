My View: Heal from Covid by highlighting its pain

Two years ago, I was on break in New York, schmoozing with my out-of-town kids, visiting museums, dining out and seeing a play on what turned out to be one of the last performances on Broadway.

The last night I was in the city, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo came on TV and announced he was shutting down all SUNY schools as of Friday because of a mysterious “virus” that seemed to be working its way across the state.

As a professor, I had one day left of in-person classes before I never saw my students again. I scrambled to make plans for the rest of the semester and figure out what was happening – to my class and to me. The world began to dismantle. And no one exactly knew what was happening.

Like most of us, I have spent the past two years sweeping up shards of my life and trying to reassemble them into something recognizable. The pandemic has shattered relationships, plans, ambitions, small intentions. And although it seems, some days, that we’re edging closer to extracting ourselves from the chaos and confusion, nonetheless, there is hovering anxiety and lasting damage.

I learned recently about the centuries-old Japanese practice of kintsugi – translated as “golden joinery” – literally, a way to repair broken pottery with epoxy made of gold, silver, or platinum. Instead of trying to camouflage damage, kintsugi attempts to “repair” breakage by celebrating its fractures instead of attempting to disguise them. While this may seem counterintuitive, it is part of a larger philosophy of wabi sabi, the notion of embracing flaws and imperfections. It hasn’t been easy in the past two years to incorporate all our frustrations and losses, but there might be a lesson here about relinquishing expectations and allowing ourselves to receive and use what comes to us.

Instead of trying to camouflage damage, kintsugi embraces it, calling attention to it with a lacquer made of tree sap and powdered precious metals, creating embellished and very visible seams. In this way, the history of a ceramic piece – or of our own experience – is neither hidden nor denied. Like scars, the sites of repair speak to both the past and the present, the original insult and the healing.

There are three forms of kintsugi: repair, replacement, and “joint-call.” The first fills in a crack with no attempt to disguise it. The second creates a more visible “filler” for holes or more extensive damage.

The third takes a piece of an entirely different object and welds it into the damaged piece where a part is simply missing. Re-piecing and replacing restore the integrity of what is broken and can result in both resilience and reimagined beauty. Something that both is and isn’t what it was before.

Learning about this technique struck such a chord with me – an ancient practice that reflects what we have all been trying to do since 2020.

There is no denying our anger, confusion, frustration and grief about the last two years. Perhaps, though, we need a reminder that the modern, technological, global and complicated world in which we all find ourselves will always have echoes of those who came before us, navigating their own conflicts and losses.

Perhaps amongst all the strategies we individually invent, kintsugi is another way to reframe damage, a way to accept and rethink what has happened to us all.