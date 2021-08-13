My View: Harvesting friendships along with wheat

Three years in, I realize that it takes a village to make a drink straw.
Between last week’s straw harvest and next month’s straw processing, this straw mogul wannabe takes a breath and counts his blessings.
The adventure began in early 2019. I imported some wheat drink straws from China. Then, I got the fun idea that I could grow drink straws right here in Western New York.
I bought 10 acres near Sunset Bay, and rototilled about a third of an acre. The experts at Cornell Cooperative Extension told me how and when to plant spring wheat.
Paying more attention to the calendar than the weather forecast, I planted. The next day, it snowed. Then, it rained almost every day for a month. Total crop failure.
A local Amish family came to my rescue. Amos and family provided me with spelt (an ancient form of wheat) for my first crop.
Learning from failure, I hired Carl, an actual farmer, to plant winter wheat that fall, for harvest in July 2020. The September planting went smoothly. My sweet Christina and I would drive by and wave as the uniform rows of seedlings inched skyward.
Winter came, and spring, and more rain. Lots of rain. Another crop failure! Farmer Carl mentioned that his neighbors had organically grown rye that I might harvest.
Alicia and her husband – young, generous and experienced farmers – offered me as much rye as I needed. My two harvest tools: an industrial strength weed wacker, with blade instead of string, and an old-fashioned scythe (I was to be the happy reaper).
The weed wacker quit after 10 minutes, and the scythe quickly wore me down in the 90-degree heat. Fortunately, farmer Carl happened by and offered to help with his tractor-pulled bar-mower. Saved again!
After bundling and stacking the rye, I returned with Christina a few days later. We loaded up a large rental truck and took our bounty to a local storage facility.
Meanwhile, I had joined a Cornell-affiliated manufacturing startup accelerator called Rev: Ithaca. Guys named Steve and Ken and Brad helped me along the path from prototype to production.
Starting with the right material is key to making a great drink straw, and in mid-2020 I was still in the hunt. I visited with Klaas, an organic farmer in the Finger Lakes, who grew einkorn, an intriguing ancient grain. It was a bit too skinny for drink straws.
Professor Mark, a plant breeding expert at Cornell, gave me a field tour, where he showed me a rye hybrid that would make a great drink straw. I located Rick, another Finger Lakes organic farmer, who was growing many acres of that hybrid. Rick agreed to let me harvest his organic rye.
Drink straw harvesting is tricky, since you have to do it with equipment that does not damage the stems (as does most modern equipment). Bob in Montana supplied me with a 1940s era reaper binder, driven cross country by young, sleep-deprived Mike. Chuck sold me a 1952 Ford 8 N tractor to pull the binder with.
Best friend Ray and Christina and I put the binder together, and a guy named Sal gave us free canvas and parts for repair. Ivan and Walt helped us figure out some details with the binder machine, and Ray and I harvested the rye last week.
Beth from ECIDA, Debra from Erie County Department of Planning, and Marilyn and Susan from SUNY Buffalo State’s Small Business Development Center, helped me secure funding to scale up next season.
This is one heck of a fine village, people.