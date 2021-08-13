My View: Harvesting friendships along with wheat

Alicia and her husband – young, generous and experienced farmers – offered me as much rye as I needed. My two harvest tools: an industrial strength weed wacker, with blade instead of string, and an old-fashioned scythe (I was to be the happy reaper).

The weed wacker quit after 10 minutes, and the scythe quickly wore me down in the 90-degree heat. Fortunately, farmer Carl happened by and offered to help with his tractor-pulled bar-mower. Saved again!

After bundling and stacking the rye, I returned with Christina a few days later. We loaded up a large rental truck and took our bounty to a local storage facility.

Meanwhile, I had joined a Cornell-affiliated manufacturing startup accelerator called Rev: Ithaca. Guys named Steve and Ken and Brad helped me along the path from prototype to production.

Starting with the right material is key to making a great drink straw, and in mid-2020 I was still in the hunt. I visited with Klaas, an organic farmer in the Finger Lakes, who grew einkorn, an intriguing ancient grain. It was a bit too skinny for drink straws.