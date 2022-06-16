My View: Hard-won lessons from personal and professional caregiving

During my twenties, I was a caregiver without realizing it.

I’d come home from school and work to see what maladies currently plagued my parents. My mother’s health had been poor since she nearly died of undiagnosed diabetes when I was entering my teens, and it grew steadily worse when I hit my twenties. My dad’s heart problems forced him to retire from teaching early.

As I was trying to build a career, while managing my own challenges relating to autism and depression, my parents’ needs grew. I was a caregiver before I knew what the position entailed.

While my autism made developing a social and professional life difficult, concerns about my mother’s blood sugar numbers made it worse. What new drug was she put on during her most recent doctor’s appointment, and were there any side effects?

I didn’t always want to go home, as my dad’s declining health manifested in fits of anger when he couldn’t pursue his hobbies. My attempts at developing a career and personal life were stymied.

It is never just one issue that makes caregiving hard. When one person was hurting, the entire house turned into a powder keg.

Being the middle child meant I found myself playing mediator. Angry words were traded and crying ensued. Five stressed-out people living in a house meant frustration was constant.

I wasn’t completely without help. My aunt, my mom’s sister, made a weekly trek from Amherst to my house to cover doctor’s appointments, as my mother had to stop driving.

My dad’s childhood friends were the family’s eyes and ears when he was at a rehab center downtown. Other family members did what they could. Counselors tried to help. I am grateful for the support I had, even though I needed more.

Then the storms ended. I was “orphaned” before I turned thirty-one and neither of my parents lived to see seventy. My counselor suggested I look into being a home health aide, as I had the personal experience. I applied and got a position.

Autistic “ticks” like having a loud voice work to my advantage because many of my clients are hard of hearing. My natural curiosity allows me to engage with the clients and discuss things such as travel.

It is part-time work, as I have acknowledged it is in my best interests to be on disability for now. I thought caring for my parents was holding me back but, in reality, they gave me a way forward as a professional caregiver.

I was invited to participate in dementia training. My parents did not suffer from the illness, but I seemed to excel in caring for this type of client.

Due to Covid-19, this was the first time I met a group of caregivers in person. We described our backgrounds, and I recognized the aching exhaustion in their tones as they described caring for their parents and loved ones. For the first time, I didn’t feel alone.

To every family caregiver reading this, please know you’re doing a good job. I regret not getting more help, but I don’t regret being a family caregiver.

You will feel guilt when your time as a caregiver ends, but don’t let it consume you. You may not want to make a career out of it, but being consistently compassionate has made you a better person.

I offer my words of hard-won wisdom in the name of my parents.