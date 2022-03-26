My View: Happy spouse, happy house

The typical wife doesn’t need roses and expensive gifts to be happy. She wants acknowledgement for her multitasking, and thoughtful gestures and comments from her husband. Accordingly, men need that, too. A happy, understood husband is more likely to notice the little things and give his wife the support she needs.

Men are definitely from Mars. But it doesn’t mean Venus is better, just different. Women can do five loads of wash and have the clothes put away and hung on hangers by noon. Men typically would take 10 hours. Not because they are slow, nor incompetent. They do one thing at a time. Breakfast has to be over with before they start. Probably a shower and the paper read, too. They then take the time to sort, measure out the detergent as directed, select the optimal wash setting, then close the lid and go on to their next project.

If they are out of range when that buzzer goes off, they don’t think of it till they happen to go by.