My View: Happy spouse, happy house

It’s always bothered me to hear the quip, “Happy wife, happy life.” Don’t ask me why. I’m really not sure. But if I have to venture a guess, I would say it’s because it seems so one-sided.
As long as she was happy, it was of no consequence if the husband was, or not.
Over the years, I‘ve heard men rattle that phrase off with a dejected air after explaining the last project or purchase that they weren’t on board with, but agreed to just to keep the peace. The reference is supposed to be lighthearted and funny, but some guys take it so seriously that I wonder if they know that.
My boss would always congratulate young couples on their engagements or weddings and add, “Make sure you spoil her” to the young man. No! That’s the last thing marriages need.
He probably just meant, “treat her well.” That seems more appropriate, but still a bit one-sided. So, why then isn’t the phrase “happy spouse, happy house” used more frequently instead?
Over the years, women have evolved in the marriage relationship. From the overworked, underappreciated “little woman’” who was at everyone’s beck and call to an equal partner, who still seems to be at everyone’s beck and call but knows how to garner appreciation for it, and spread the responsibilities around better, too. Big difference.
The typical wife doesn’t need roses and expensive gifts to be happy. She wants acknowledgement for her multitasking, and thoughtful gestures and comments from her husband. Accordingly, men need that, too. A happy, understood husband is more likely to notice the little things and give his wife the support she needs.
Men are definitely from Mars. But it doesn’t mean Venus is better, just different. Women can do five loads of wash and have the clothes put away and hung on hangers by noon. Men typically would take 10 hours. Not because they are slow, nor incompetent. They do one thing at a time. Breakfast has to be over with before they start. Probably a shower and the paper read, too. They then take the time to sort, measure out the detergent as directed, select the optimal wash setting, then close the lid and go on to their next project.
If they are out of range when that buzzer goes off, they don’t think of it till they happen to go by.
Women, sipping coffee, sort, dump, pour and click, click, close, while they notice that the window really needs to be washed and the ground beef taken out of the freezer and a birthday greeting sent to Aunt Tilly. Before the cycle is over, they are ready to change loads, dry, fold, hang. It’s just the brain configuration of each gender. Different.
My husband tackles each project with a plan and careful consideration. Hanging a picture, for example, he gets out his measuring tape, a pencil, his level, maybe even his laser level, then decides on a drill, drill bits and picture hanging accessories. He measures and remeasures, marks the spot, drills the hole, hammers in the hanger. Done well!
I pick the spot, hammer in a nail (which may or may not chip our old plaster walls), hang the picture. Same result, different processes. Both are good. Well, his is better, but mine accomplished the same thing in two minutes versus an hour. Understanding all that makes each of us happier.
Our happiness lies in the respect we give to the differences, the quirks, and the effort. Happy spouse, happy house!