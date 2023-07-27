I’ve never sewn a hem or darned a stocking. But I know a stitch in time saves nine. And, I’m old enough to have reaped much of what I’ve sowed. On my playlist, there’s another old saying that Billie Holiday made lyrical. She sang about how happiness is found in your own backyard. Sometimes I’ll hum a few bars. And then …

… I’m an 11-year-old boy, back in post-war Oklahoma City. It’s early summer. Back-to-school sales are months away, tucked away and out of mind.

Weekdays, mothers turned their kids out the door after breakfast. We scattered everywhere, but not outside the range of our mother’s call from the front porch.

Summer weekends were different. Sunday meant church – as usual. But Saturday meant ice cream. We dubbed it “Summer Snow.”

Saturdays, Mom, Dad, my big brother, Jay, and I gathered together to pay our weekly homage to summertime. Preparations started when my dad and I, first thing in the morning, went to the feed store to buy rock salt and crushed ice.

Actually, they began on Friday, with my mom at the stove. She stirred a few eggs in with milk and cream, then added some sugar and a pinch of salt. Just before it simmered, she turned off the burner, wiped her hands on her apron and eased the slurry into the refrigerator to chill overnight.

She knew the soft alchemy that resulted when heat and cold conjoined. Greek poets knew it, too. They called it Eros. For them it was the cold scorn that fuels hot desire and melts limbs. Mom was more down to earth. For her it was how the mixture bonds when cooked and chilled; how melting ice freezes it; and how summer snow dissolves on the tongue to cool off the edges of a hot day.

It’s Saturday afternoon. Under the backyard’s maple tree, she shakes out a blanket. Cindy barks. The blanket pauses midair and flutters as it floats on down to settle on the ground, squarely.

The stage is set. Dad’s the director. Jay turns the crank. I’m acolyte. I add ice and salt as needed. Each crank churns the mix. Each churn pumps the anticipation until a just-right stiff turn says “done.”

Mom says, “I’ll taste and see if it’s OK.” It’s OK, but not yet ready. She spoons the snowy slush into ice cube trays, takes them inside and puts them in the freezer to “season.”

We protest. Her response? “Postponement spices the flavor and deepens the satisfaction.” So we wait.

After dinner, after hamburgers and cola, after the dishes are washed, dried and put away, Mom takes out the slurry that is now chilled, churned, frozen and transfigured into a gift from the gods. The murmur of spoons scraping dishes closes the book on our weekly ritual.

Scents of shoe polish and shampoo replace the fading aroma of fried onions. Next: bedtime. Cindy waits while I slip under the sheets, then tucks herself into the crook of my knees. Even today, a spoonful of ice cream embodies those backyard memories. I savor it somewhat the way, I’m told, a communicant savors the bread embodied by religious memory. And, though the alchemy remains confusing – hot and cold coalescing into summer snow – still there’s something lyrical about it, something like a Billie Holiday song.