My View: Handwriting provides window into character

Have you ever noticed a particularly memorable signature? Perhaps your eyes lingered over a well-crafted handwritten note?
Numerous books and online courses teach ways to analyze a person’s signature. And supposedly, certain handwriting styles, slants and size of the alphabet characters provide insight into a person’s character.
Some signatures, such as those of John Hancock or Benjamin Franklin, are singularly recognizable. We can infer wisdom and self-worth in those autographs.
Women’s signatures tend to be more rounded, softer and flowing, although certain female leaders sign with a firm, broad stroke. Eleanor Roosevelt and Angela Merkel are good examples. Conversely, handwriting that is tiny and tight makes another kind of personal statement.
A study of signatures is surely interesting but there is more about handwriting that merits consideration. To me, however, the written signature of a human being conveys much more than the person’s name or their leadership style.
A 2016 article in Forbes magazine suggests that the act of handwriting affects the brain in positive ways: neural activity in certain parts of the brain are increased, the brains gets sharper, and it may even nurture creativity. For me, the act of note taking by hand helps to transfer information into my memory more effectively than listening.
However, this is not a commentary on the need for handwriting practice, but rather an observation that those who have worked on their handwriting styles can better our understanding of the writer. For instance, my dad had a beautiful hand – lots of flourishes and swirls. To read a brief piece of his writing, even now after he has been dead 30 years, will bring tears to my eyes. He is, for that moment, as close to me as if we were sitting and talking together.
It is the same with my mom’s handwritten recipes – really the only piece of handwriting I have of hers. I do not know why this is, but to see their handwriting provokes a nostalgic emotional response in me.
As a person who spends time in cemeteries, I am also often struck when I see a tombstone with the person’s signature etched in stone as he or she would have written it, making a living permanent statement of the deceased. My own signature and writing style were inspired by Herman Wouk’s novel “Marjorie Morningstar.” As a teenager I was suitably impressed by her signature, replicated on the book cover. I spent many hours designing my personal handwriting to mimic that signature.
These musings bring me to my current dilemma. Today, often we sign our names electronically – at the grocery store checkout, in doctors’ offices, and at the bank. My carefully honed signature is now an illegible scrawl – especially when my “signature” is written with a finger. I believe there is something precious lost when the writing instrument is not attached to the hand to produce a signature.