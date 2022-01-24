My View: Handwriting provides window into character

However, this is not a commentary on the need for handwriting practice, but rather an observation that those who have worked on their handwriting styles can better our understanding of the writer. For instance, my dad had a beautiful hand – lots of flourishes and swirls. To read a brief piece of his writing, even now after he has been dead 30 years, will bring tears to my eyes. He is, for that moment, as close to me as if we were sitting and talking together.

It is the same with my mom’s handwritten recipes – really the only piece of handwriting I have of hers. I do not know why this is, but to see their handwriting provokes a nostalgic emotional response in me.

As a person who spends time in cemeteries, I am also often struck when I see a tombstone with the person’s signature etched in stone as he or she would have written it, making a living permanent statement of the deceased. My own signature and writing style were inspired by Herman Wouk’s novel “Marjorie Morningstar.” As a teenager I was suitably impressed by her signature, replicated on the book cover. I spent many hours designing my personal handwriting to mimic that signature.