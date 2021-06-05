My View: Growing up in the shadow of the Niland brothers' heroics

Several years ago, when I was enrolled in the Jacksonville, Fla., police academy, an instructor fond of handing out nicknames to the recruits incorporated my last name into my nickname.
Maybe it was because I was particularly winded on the North Florida Criminal Justice Training Center track on that day. I recall the instructor saying, “Saving Private Ryan, give me one more good lap.”
I’m not sure why Ryan instead of Niland was chosen as the last name for the brothers featured in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 movie. It seemed unlikely the instructor could have been aware that I was raised in the same neighborhood as the real-life Niland brothers. The nickname may not have been meant as a compliment, but that’s how I took it.
Like Frederick, Edward, Preston and Robert Niland – the four war-hero brothers – I grew up in the City of Tonawanda. The old Niland home is located at 145 West Elmwood Park, directly across from the old Tonawanda Junior High School and only a few short blocks from my mother’s house on Franklin Street.
The Niland brothers all served in the military during World War II. Preston and Robert Niland were killed during the June 6, 1944 (aka “D-Day”) American-British-Canadian allied invasion of France’s Normandy region that laid the foundation for Nazi Germany’s eventual surrender.
Spielberg’s movie depicted a search for Frederick “Fritz” Niland upon military officials learning of the deaths of his three brothers, but it was actually two, not three, brothers who died and there was no drawn-out search for Fritz.
Fritz, the youngest brother, very much wanted to remain in combat – that was accurately portrayed in the movie – but because two of his brothers had been killed and the third brother, Edward, was missing in action and presumed dead, he was sent back to the United States.
Fritz served out the remainder of the war as a military police officer. After the war, he earned a degree in oral surgery from the University of Georgetown Dental School (1950) and established a practice in Niagara Falls. He died in 1983. (Before entering the military, Fritz, Robert and Edward attended Canisius College while Preston took classes at the University at Buffalo.)
Edward, the oldest brother, was a war survivor, too – but barely. He reportedly weighed 85 pounds (down from 170) when reunited with American forces after being rescued from a Japanese POW camp by British troops. He had been captured after parachuting out when his plane was shot down.
Edward reportedly spent his postwar career working at a Tonawanda-area post office.
Tom and Joe Niland, the brothers’ cousins, were also survivors of the Normandy invasion during World War II. They were raised nearby (149 Adam St. in Tonawanda) and very close. There were six Nilands from Tonawanda who grew up together, played together and fought the Nazis together in World War II.
On paper, looking back, it seems likely Tom and Joe would have had the edge in a pickup basketball game on the full court that used to be adjacent to the Tonawanda junior high.
Tom was basketball team captain and senior class president at Canisius College. He went on to be the first basketball coach and athletic director at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Joe was a three-year basketball captain for Canisius before becoming the head coach for the Golden Griffins’ basketball team from 1948 to 1953 – and he was elected to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
According to the National WWII Museum, Robert and Preston Niland were two of 416,800 American military deaths in World War II.
When Japan forces bombed the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu in a surprise attack on America’s Pacific fleet on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, more than 2,400 Americans were killed and another 1,000 wounded. According to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, Allied deaths within the 24-hour period on June 6, 1944, were estimated at 4,414, with 2,501 being Americans.
I never served in the military. The police academy was my boot camp. Though disappointed in not finding work as a police officer after graduation, the discipline instilled in the academy and the training with the many military veterans transitioning to law enforcement jobs maybe gives me a greater appreciation for our nation’s war heroes.