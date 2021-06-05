My View: Growing up in the shadow of the Niland brothers' heroics

Spielberg’s movie depicted a search for Frederick “Fritz” Niland upon military officials learning of the deaths of his three brothers, but it was actually two, not three, brothers who died and there was no drawn-out search for Fritz.

Fritz, the youngest brother, very much wanted to remain in combat – that was accurately portrayed in the movie – but because two of his brothers had been killed and the third brother, Edward, was missing in action and presumed dead, he was sent back to the United States.

Fritz served out the remainder of the war as a military police officer. After the war, he earned a degree in oral surgery from the University of Georgetown Dental School (1950) and established a practice in Niagara Falls. He died in 1983. (Before entering the military, Fritz, Robert and Edward attended Canisius College while Preston took classes at the University at Buffalo.)

Edward, the oldest brother, was a war survivor, too – but barely. He reportedly weighed 85 pounds (down from 170) when reunited with American forces after being rescued from a Japanese POW camp by British troops. He had been captured after parachuting out when his plane was shot down.

Edward reportedly spent his postwar career working at a Tonawanda-area post office.