My View: Growing old gracefully? It depends

The subtle signs are beginning: Nothing big, and should I even mention them? Darn right I should, because, you see, I’ve never quite been on the cusp of “old age” before.

Though you’d never know it if I whizzed by you in a speeding convertible on the freeway. For all I know, men out there are honking and whistling at me as I fly by. My hearing and eyesight aren’t as acute as they used to be, but my imagination is intact, so that’s good enough for me!

I might be playing little mind games with myself, not so much pretending to not be my age, but truly disbelieving that I can’t possibly be this old, this quickly. Seems like yesterday I was drinking Ovaltine from a sippy cup and today it’s a prune juice nightcap.

“You’re so active, 'with it,' and alive!” insist my complimentary neighbors. Thank God they’re Protestant and I’m Catholic, and they weren’t with me on that fateful Sunday morning. I humbly walked into church and, when I went to genuflect, it turned into a regular sideshow! Two elderly ushers came rushing over to pick me up, and as I tightly clung to them to hoist myself up, they fell smack on top of me and I thought, dear God, who’s going to pick them up?

“Falling in front of a packed parish could happen to anyone,” consoled my sister.

“Tell me the last time you went to Mass and saw somebody sprawled out in the aisle?”

A less well-adjusted woman would have made a grab for the communion wine, but you should only deal with aging afflictions cold sober – says who?

Don’t laugh, but I’m actually mourning the loss of having pickles with my chicken salad sandwiches. Just go buy them, you say? Sure, but who’s going to open the jar once you’ve got it home? When I lost my dear husband a few years ago, I said goodbye to my iron man and hello to a weak-wristed widow.

The other day I bought some medication over the counter. The instructions read: To open, just press the two sides of the container. The lines indicating which two sides were the exact same color as the cover – brilliant. As I ran my fingers across the cap, I felt it might behoove me to learn a little Braille for this little stunt. My new prescription bottle wasn’t any better. It read: To open just press down hard with the palm of your hand. Trust me, I didn’t bear down that forcefully while I was giving birth, but at least the end result was a bundle of bliss. All I had this time for all my huffing and puffing was an imprint of the bottle cap embedded into my palm.

Maybe it’s best not to complain. Right now, right this minute, I’m going to celebrate all that I can do even a small thing, like going grocery shopping without a list. It’s a great brain exercise, you know, remembering it all when you’re at the store, and then coming home to discover that you’ve only forgotten eight out of 32 items.

Hey, that’s a higher average than my math grade in school. I can get a lot of mileage out of that.

I intend to live happily in my waning years. Old age? You can’t live this long without being tough – inwardly, but maybe not so much outwardly.

If you’re looking for senior citizens who have never made fools of themselves, try those who don’t have to genuflect in church.