Rowing is the ultimate team sport. It requires superb aerobic conditioning. Each oarsman must be in precise synchronization with the person in the stroke seat during a race while enduring extreme physical pain.

During my years at the West Side Rowing Club (WSRC), I remember the following teamwork question: “Are you pulling your own weight?”

An oarsman weighing 180 pounds is expected to provide more power each stroke than a teammate who weighs 160. Pulling your own weight in rowing is both literally and figuratively true. If you don’t pull your own weight, your teammates have to row harder to make up for you. Championship crews I have been a part of go far above merely pulling their own weight, exceeding their own expectations with grueling training, grit and relentless determination.

I have found the rowing “pull your own weight” metaphor can also be applied to teams at work, school, sports and nonprofit organizations where I’ve volunteered. It is also applicable to the family household in terms of chores and contributing to family income.

I have been on teams with two men who far exceeded just pulling their own weight.

Sgt. Jim “Chick” Hewson, a WWII paratrooper, was part of one of the greatest teams in American history with his D-Day pre-dawn jump behind enemy lines in Normandy, France. I recently sat in a C-47 paratrooper transport airplane simulator, in the Airborne Museum in Normandy. It simulated, in darkness, with sound effects and movement, the flight from England to Normandy for the D-Day jump. As a young paratrooper, I would have wanted to be seated next to Hewson.

As a WSRC coxswain, I was on a team with Hewson. It won U.S. and Canadian national championships. At the same regatta, I saw him win in both 135 pound and heavyweight boats. To have crossed the finish line, in first place, with Hewson and seven other totally exhausted oarsmen has inspired me for a lifetime.

Hewson was the first American racewalker to qualify for both the 20 and 50 kilometer events at the 1956 Olympic Trials. He gave his position in the 50K to the 4th place finisher. With a badly injured ankle, Hewson finished 17th in the 20 kilometer walk at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

Hewson excelled in the military and sports because he trained 4-6 hours per day, year round. He was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame because he was the greatest oarsman in Buffalo’s rowing history, as well as an Olympian.

Another leader I’ve had the honor to work with, Ron Talboys, founded Habitat for Humanity Buffalo in 1985. Like Ron, I volunteered and was involved in site selection, computer information systems, pre-planning for all new builds, hiring and supervising contractors for excavation and foundation tasks. I also served on the Board of Directors for a few years. Ron’s leadership qualities were second to none.

For 30 years, Ron was the President of a complex non-profit that included construction, fundraising with no government subsidies, property acquisition, volunteer recruitment, mortgages, family selection, retail Restore business and public speaking. Habitat Buffalo is one of the top performing Habitat affiliates in the USA. In addition, Ron personally installed 300 heating systems and duct work in Habitat houses.

To attend a Habitat for Humanity house dedication and turn the key over to a first-time homeowner who put in 500 hours of sweat equity is heartfelt and rewarding. It is gratifying to know there are more than 350 low-income families living in energy efficient homes Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods.

It took teamwork, with everyone pulling their own weight.