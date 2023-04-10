Rubble, stubs of a once grand building and a broad gouge in the earth remain of what once was a globally unique waterfront landmark. A harbor colossus, the Great Northern Elevator was a masterwork, not a statue of a hero, but a place where heroes worked to make Buffalo important. Thousands of laborers throughout a century here loaded and unloaded the grain that linked ship to shore, prairie to the sea and state to state.

Last year, a city commissioner made a decision in lockstep with the interests of absentee owners. In one of his last official acts before retirement, this appointed functionary determined without public consultation to overthrow established civic due process, a haughty sidestep of the city’s previous commitment to protect the building’s legendary status.

Time will remember the shameless men who destroyed Great Northern, who caused such calumny, such contempt for Buffalo’s excellence during the last decade of the 19th century. Never exceeded, citizens then courageously valued innovation, an attribute that helped crown Buffalo’s eminence on the Great Lakes. And Great Northern presided, built by a railroad to ensure transshipment of incoming grain – a commanding financial strategy expressed through an architectural icon in the world’s fourth busiest harbor.

Yet, a wrecking crew has torn away the last hunks of the huge steel storage bins still gleaming inside the last of their brick-faced skin. A city block-long cathedral of art and industry has been willfully cut apart and carted off to a spoils pile.

In a city so often challenged with disappointment, so often failed by its leadership, this destruction of an international symbol of prosperity is staggering. The Great Northern was so well built that it took months to destroy. Its architectural valor worthy of a requiem, its elimination is a brain bleed that defies understanding, a cultural calamity already shared globally – an ironic echo of the elevator’s feature story announcement in the nationally circulating Cosmopolitan magazine just weeks after the building designed by Toltz and Robinson was completed in 1897.

A roll call of distinguished writers during the past century have applauded Buffalo’s waterfront for its new ways of thinking about design, communication and commerce. The buildings that stored grain and others that processed it were in perfect form for their function, and that was called Modern. The Northern was predecessor to Buffalo’s famous poured concrete silos, its 40 steel cylindrical bins politely covered in a 150-foot-tall brick house, windows and roof line included.

Buffalo was terminus on a west to east grain route, from Lake Superior through Lake Erie to the Niagara Frontier, the shipping line connecting ports with the glue of profit, holding an otherwise Untied States in America together. Buffalo was fresh with electricity, a trolly, telephones and the arts – so flush with opportunity that the depression of 1894 didn’t halt a building boom that included Daniel Burnham’s Ellicott Square, a center of finance; Louis Sullivan’s skyscraping Guarantee Building; a library; dignified parks; and an appetite for social change.

A requiem is for the dead, a prayer the most sorrowful. An orchestra may note deception, death’s partner and the score employ words, such as from the writing of so many who sought to halt the demolition. The score then might call for silence, recalling that those in power never responded.

A song for the departed who worked the elevator would be appropriate – and a song for their families, observing the legacy they created.

Later, perhaps a wreath of flowers, painful recognition that, yes, Great Northern’s time passed, and with it did leadership let pass the opportunity to honor achievement by discovering the means to consider a thoughtful, profitable balance between preservation and change.