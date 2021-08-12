My View: Great memories made on cottage getaways

He patiently explained how the throttle worked on the old Evinrude motor. Jim told me to keep the tiller handle of the motor pointed straight toward our shoreline destination. In my excitement to be captain of the boat, I cranked the throttle and set the boat on course of a perfect semicircle that nearly capsized the craft.

Every time I see a heron in flight I am transported back to that idyllic and innocent time. On occasion the memory is so fresh I can feel the spray of water and the pulse of air from the heron’s wing beat. I have fixed Jim in time. His life ended not many years after our adventure. He was an athlete and adventurer. He influenced me to explore the great outdoors.

A canoe trip on Adirondack waterways is an incomparable treat. On the final day of a three-day paddle, my friends and I left a lean-to on Utowana Lake to morning fog on the waters. A loon eerily called out as we paddled toward Blue Mountain Lake. As the sun warmed the air, Blue Mountain engaged in striptease of cloud to slowly reveal its magnificent splendor.

As we reached shore we took advantage of the public beach and the platform anchored in the lake for diving. A plunge into cool, clear mountain waters was shockingly refreshing. It was one of the most perfect days I have experienced and is a memory that never fails to bring me peace and joy.