My View: Great memories made on cottage getaways

New York and Ontario are blessed to have numerous places to call cottage country. Sun, sand and water are the perfect recipe for summer fun and memorable experiences. A heron in flight, dragonflies flitting over lily pads or the wild call of a loon are keys to long held memories.
A week at a summer cottage was a respite for most blue-collar families in Western New York. Families packed up their cars for journeys to Evans, Java, Franklinville, and border crossings to the Canadian shore.
One looked forward to trading the heat of a city summer for cool lake breezes. The urban sounds that climbed through my window at night; the rhythmic tap dance of the trains, the haunting horns of lake freighters and shrill factory shift whistles were replaced by a chorus of crickets, frogs and gentle surf.
I recall a summer when I was 6 or 7 years old. My parents rented a cottage on Sparrow Lake in Canada. Several family friends from their social group, the Four Pillars Club, also rented cottages at this lakeside resort. It was here I reeled in my first catch, a 3-inch sunfish.
One day an older “cousin” named Jim took me out on a boat in search of a bigger catch. It was a small boat with an outboard motor that belched blue smoke. Jim piloted the boat up an inlet that fed the lake. As we moved upstream a great blue heron was startled and took flight over the bow where I was seated. The bird’s great wingspan filled me with awe. As a city kid used to pigeons and sparrows, the sheer size of the bird filled my head and imagination. I believed I had encountered an ancient pterodactyl. Jim laughed but he made it up to me by letting me pilot the boat. That was a near disaster.
He patiently explained how the throttle worked on the old Evinrude motor. Jim told me to keep the tiller handle of the motor pointed straight toward our shoreline destination. In my excitement to be captain of the boat, I cranked the throttle and set the boat on course of a perfect semicircle that nearly capsized the craft.
Every time I see a heron in flight I am transported back to that idyllic and innocent time. On occasion the memory is so fresh I can feel the spray of water and the pulse of air from the heron’s wing beat. I have fixed Jim in time. His life ended not many years after our adventure. He was an athlete and adventurer. He influenced me to explore the great outdoors.
A canoe trip on Adirondack waterways is an incomparable treat. On the final day of a three-day paddle, my friends and I left a lean-to on Utowana Lake to morning fog on the waters. A loon eerily called out as we paddled toward Blue Mountain Lake. As the sun warmed the air, Blue Mountain engaged in striptease of cloud to slowly reveal its magnificent splendor.
As we reached shore we took advantage of the public beach and the platform anchored in the lake for diving. A plunge into cool, clear mountain waters was shockingly refreshing. It was one of the most perfect days I have experienced and is a memory that never fails to bring me peace and joy.
I was thrilled to bring my children to cottage country. A one-week rental at Long Beach on the Canadian shore provided ample opportunity for them to make their own memories. Sunsets, collecting shells and the joy of splashing into waves on a daily basis were simple gifts. Driftwood campfires and evening s’mores were the exclamation points for thoroughly exhausted children.