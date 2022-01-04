My View: Great expectorations into a brass spittoon

A spark from a steel shovel might have ignited the dusty grain boats, like a giant bomb. These were the days before the Welland Canal, connecting Lakes Erie and Ontario and then on to the St. Lawrence Seaway project, which opened up the Great Lakes and the vast interior of the United States to the Atlantic Ocean.

The hardy lads would shovel the dusty grain into large buckets, which would be then hoisted by derricks and emptied into waiting train cars, for shipment all along the Eastern coast of the United States. During a long day of dusty, hard labor, the men needed something to keep their airways and mouths lubricated. The easy solution was to carry a hardened plug of tobacco in your back pocket. The occasional chaw, of this acrid substance, would keep the mouth full of tobacco juice.

At Christmastime, we would offer up to “Pa” a wrapped block of tobacco. It was about the size of a deck of cards. It only cost us 20 cents then, so even we could afford the gift. I remember the name of the brand. It was marked “Elephant,” with a small picture of that great beast on the package’s cover.