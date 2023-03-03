As I near my 75 birthday, I think of it as another number in this journey of life and look forward to many more. Today, though, I would like to look back at some of the other numbers and reminisce.

As a teenager at Bishop Timon High School, I looked forward to my 18th birthday and graduation. I couldn’t wait, and yet, before I knew it, it was here and gone.

Then, as my 19th birthday was next, I had some big decisions to make. That’s when I joined the Marine Corps and started a new chapter in my as-yet young journey. Little did I realize that six months later, I would be a teenage warrior with boots on the ground in Vietnam, experiencing some harrowing life and death situations.

After 12 months and 20 days in country, I returned to the “real world.” After a honorable discharge from the Corps, my new number was 21 and the new question was what to do for a living for the rest of my adult life.

As a young veteran, I was looking for a job with excitement and gratification and decided that a career in law enforcement would be a good goal. I took three tests to be a state trooper and fell short in all three exams.

I also took the exams for Buffalo police officer and a Buffalo firefighter and hoped that a call to duty would arrive. Soon I received my score on the Buffalo police and firefighters exams. To my surprise, I scored a 9 on the firefighter exam and 35 on the police exam – with the help of an automatic 5 points for my military service.

Within a month, I was notified that I was being offered a position on the BFD and I reluctantly accepted, as I was still hoping for a call for a police position. After a year on the BFD, I was called for a police position but I declined as I was now a Buffalo firefighter and loved it.

The next number that comes to mind is 50. By then, I was a 20-year veteran on the BFD, so I had two significant numbers under my belt. But I never felt my age or gave much thought to it. I took it for granted that I was a 50-year-old adult with a job and a family that I both loved.

My years on the BFD mounted up, with years of experience and life-changing situations that changed me for the good. On one fire call, we were dispatched to a house fire and upon location we met a distraught father screaming that his son was trapped in the burning home.

We immediately fought our way to the second floor and searched for the young boy. I soon felt something and it was him. I scooped him up and carried him out of the burning structure to waiting paramedics, who revived him and transported him to the neatest hospital. That was something to remember.

My next number to come up was 62 and the option to retire was another big decision. I chose to take my retirement at 62 and start a different kind of life.

Now, 13 years later, I approach my 75th birthday and another milestone that I never gave much thought to when I was growing up – but here it is, like it or not. I never imagined I would have children who are are past 50 themselves and have long since embarked on their own life journeys.

My wife and I have both had health issues over the years, but we are happy to reach number 75 and thankful for long lives and a loving family to help us celebrate.

There will be more exciting milestones to come. Watch out, 100, you are in my sights.