My view: Grandmother and granddaughter share the love of dancing

My dancing lessons were coming to a close and the recital (my first one) was about to begin.

In days’ past, when taking my granddaughter, Elin, to dance class, my heart yearned for the dance floor. During Elin’s recitals, I would live vicariously through her.

Then, at one of her recitals, there was an announcement of a six-week summer class. My heart’s desire had become reality.

There I was at the Fit Physique dance studio in the company of women of all ages with tap shoes on. The sound of tap dancing is invigorating to me.

Before the class even began, I was tapping with my feet just to make happy sounds.

The six-week summer class grew into a year of lessons. The gals in the class would greet one another with enthusiastic hellos.

I didn’t know anything about anyone in the class except that they, like me, were there to dance! That was our common denominator.

Our teacher, Michelle Silverblatt, had the challenge of bringing our 40 feet together on the same beat.

It also helped that she used our names throughout class, which clued me in on the names of the other students.

At my first recital, once the music began, so did the happy tapping. Tapping seems to promote an environment of cheer. It makes happy noises that express the happiness of the dancers.

As the show was starting, I saw my family there. Little did I realize how much pleasure I’d get from them being there.

I laughed inside myself as I saw their faces filled with excitement. They’d seen my granddaughter in many previous recitals, but this year, they were there to see the “old lady” tap.

I also laughed as I saw my husband, Don, in the audience. He knows I love to dance, and we’ve taken many dancing lessons together.

He was glad, or shall I say relieved, when I said I wanted to give up ballroom lessons in exchange for tap lessons.

My 13-year old granddaughter gave me an encouraging hug before the dance. The fear of making a mistake disappeared as excitement was in full throttle.

As I put my feet on the dance floor, I said a quick prayer. I hoped to smile, just as I‘d always seen Elin smile at her recitals.

As Audrey Hepburn sang in “My Fair Lady,” “my heart took flight” and “I could have danced all night.”

After the recital, I basked in the applause of the crowd, and the unexpected flowers. My dance instructor declared: “You and Elin have the same smile.”

Elin and I wondered: Did she get it from me, or did I get it from her? We decided it came from above.

Someone in the audience said she had more fun watching the grandchildren watch their grandmother dancing.

The dancing didn’t stop at the recital. A few days later, Elin and I created a birthday song and dance for my husband’s birthday.

I owe my singing ability to participating in the Kenmore Town of Tonawanda Senior Center chorus. Under the guidance of our leader, Elaine Swords, and the combined singing of the members, I’m able to do more than carry a tune.

Elin and I had fun practicing and performing at the party.

Watching my granddaughter take dancing lessons woke up my heart’s desire for tap dancing.

It was fulfilled during the recital and beyond.