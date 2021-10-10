My View: Grandma's sunshine girl starts a new chapter

My little girl is gone, flew the coop, took her leave. I am an empty nester.
Actually, my daughter rightfully claims that title. It is, after all, her daughter that has taken a piece of all our hearts with her to her new digs at college.
But – and I phrase this question on behalf of all grandmothers – did we really just blink our eyes? Where did the time go?
My favorite photo is 17 years old. I am sitting in my rocking chair, arm wrapped around her sleeping body. Resting on my chest, her chubby face is turned toward the camera: serenity in repose. I have my eyes closed, too, feigning slumber, willing myself to stay alert and holding fast to this precious little person.
Even as the years rolled by, that feeling of specialness only grew. It was like I was always meant to be a grandmother.
Motherhood, when I look back on it, did not come as naturally to me. The youngest of 10 first cousins, I had no live babies in our family to adore. Instead, my mom bought me a stand-in, a cuddly Shirley Temple doll with curls made of real hair. Her eyes said, “Pick me up, please.” I did, many times; she was well loved.
Raising her was about as much practice as I got before I welcomed my own two kids into the world.
I was fortunate to be in the delivery room for my granddaughter’s birth. Toward the end of the delivery, there was a pause while the doctor waited for the next sign of activity. The parents shared a moment of joy and when my daughter laughed out loud, the baby came barreling down the chute. She surprised the doctor, who caught her mid-air.
With a smile of relief, the physician called the newly born infant a “sunshine baby.” Unexpectedly, the infant made her appearance not facing the floor, but lying on her back looking up. She was laughed into being and will always be my sunshine kid.
When she was 6 months old, her parents relocated back to Western New York after a stint in another state. Extended family members here did a happy dance. Back in the fold. Life was very good, indeed.
After both parents settled into their new positions, Wednesday of every week became “our day,” the day we got to spend time with her before she started school and during summer vacations. It was fun, fun, fun, what can I say? She was our sunshine kid.
Somewhere along the way, her mother gifted me with a book titled, “Grandmother remembers … ” It had empty pages that I was to fill with memories that I revived in looking back over my own life. My answers were prompted by questions, such as, “What holidays are your favorite?” and, “What regrets do you have?”
I wrote for hours in that book (in my best cursive) and pasted in photos as well. It was the last gift I gave her at her high school graduation party. I got teary-eyed, of course, again wondering, “How could she have grown up so fast?”
Regrets? Yes, I do have one. Although we spent vacation days at Dunkirk Camp and Chautauqua Institution, I would like to have been able to enjoy a family vacation shooting the waves at the Atlantic Ocean (near Grandma’s hometown) and the Pacific (Grandpa’s boyhood playground).