My View: Grandma's sunshine girl starts a new chapter

My little girl is gone, flew the coop, took her leave. I am an empty nester.

Actually, my daughter rightfully claims that title. It is, after all, her daughter that has taken a piece of all our hearts with her to her new digs at college.

But – and I phrase this question on behalf of all grandmothers – did we really just blink our eyes? Where did the time go?

My favorite photo is 17 years old. I am sitting in my rocking chair, arm wrapped around her sleeping body. Resting on my chest, her chubby face is turned toward the camera: serenity in repose. I have my eyes closed, too, feigning slumber, willing myself to stay alert and holding fast to this precious little person.

Even as the years rolled by, that feeling of specialness only grew. It was like I was always meant to be a grandmother.

Motherhood, when I look back on it, did not come as naturally to me. The youngest of 10 first cousins, I had no live babies in our family to adore. Instead, my mom bought me a stand-in, a cuddly Shirley Temple doll with curls made of real hair. Her eyes said, “Pick me up, please.” I did, many times; she was well loved.

Raising her was about as much practice as I got before I welcomed my own two kids into the world.