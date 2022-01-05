My View: Grandma Mim’s love lit up South Buffalo

There are key moments in life you remember vividly. One was a cold day in December 1972 when I was pulled out of a high school assembly with the sad news that my beloved Grandma Nicotera had died. I still ache while recalling this and mourn her loss some 50 years later.
A traditional old-fashioned, several days’ wake and funeral Mass followed. They had to dedicate the entire funeral home in South Buffalo to my grandma. Hundreds of friends, loved ones and many others in the extended Italian community gathered to pay their respects and reminisce about all the joy and love she brought to their lives. They called her “Mim.”
My grandma’s full name was Mary Nicotera, and I am her namesake. We were very close and she affectionately referred to me as her “Maadeeooch.” I answer to that nickname today.
I spent many weekends at Grandma and Grandpa’s when I was young, and when my sister was old enough, she’d join me. An hour after Grandma tucked us into bed, she’d sneak back in and throw these big, heavy tapestry drapes on top of us. We could barely move under all that weight, but at least we were toasty.
Those were the days of “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke” and “The Ed Sullivan Show.” In the evenings, we’d snuggle on the plastic-protected brocade couch and immerse ourselves in these classic shows. The snack of choice was Perry’s rainbow sherbet.
Sunday dinner was at 2 p.m. and often consisted of roast chicken, Rice-a-Roni, strawberry Whip’n Chill and Briggs Dairy grape juice. Mangano’s aromatic Italian bread was always available on the side, or leftover to toast for breakfast.
During the day, we’d “socializzare” and “mangia” with the several relatives that lived within the two blocks of my grandparents. Each house had food to offer, and it was bad manners to decline.
We kids had free rein of the Downing Street neighborhood in those days and would often make the trek to the Cazenovia pool for hours of unsupervised mischief. We’d be gone all day and only intense hunger forced us home.
Grandpa was an adored, devoted husband and family man. But Grandma was our matriarch, and she established many of our family traditions. She set the tone and made great things happen, including huge extended family gatherings on Christmas Day and the Fourth of July.
A typical Christmas table consisted of several pans of homemade lasagna, a turkey and gagootz – a vegetable mixture including zucchini. Of course, every meal ended with an impressive platter of assorted Italian specialty cookies.
Grandma shared a vegetable and sunflower garden with my Aunt Florie next door. A stunning, expansive rose bush went along the path between their houses. There was never a weed to be found. They were meticulous and proud of their green thumbs.
She was also a fabulous seamstress and master furrier. Grandma worked for many years at Joseph Palanker & Sons in downtown Buffalo. We’d take the bus downtown to visit her, and Mr. Palanker would let us model the furs, which engulfed us. A fond memory.
Grandma often caught up with her “paisans” on the phone. She’d go back and forth, English to Italian, and we’d try to figure out what juicy secrets she was keeping from us.
Without a doubt, Grandma Nicotera was a big influence on my life. She had a big smile, endless love and added a kaleidoscope of color and fun to everyone she touched.
As years pass and cherished traditions fade to memories, I miss her more and more.