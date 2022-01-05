My View: Grandma Mim’s love lit up South Buffalo

There are key moments in life you remember vividly. One was a cold day in December 1972 when I was pulled out of a high school assembly with the sad news that my beloved Grandma Nicotera had died. I still ache while recalling this and mourn her loss some 50 years later.

A traditional old-fashioned, several days’ wake and funeral Mass followed. They had to dedicate the entire funeral home in South Buffalo to my grandma. Hundreds of friends, loved ones and many others in the extended Italian community gathered to pay their respects and reminisce about all the joy and love she brought to their lives. They called her “Mim.”

My grandma’s full name was Mary Nicotera, and I am her namesake. We were very close and she affectionately referred to me as her “Maadeeooch.” I answer to that nickname today.

I spent many weekends at Grandma and Grandpa’s when I was young, and when my sister was old enough, she’d join me. An hour after Grandma tucked us into bed, she’d sneak back in and throw these big, heavy tapestry drapes on top of us. We could barely move under all that weight, but at least we were toasty.