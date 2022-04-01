My View: Granddaughters bring new outlook on life

The communication and behavior of the male species became very clear to me after living in a male-dominated home with my husband, two sons and two male cats, for over 20 years.
Young male chatter totally baffled me. They continually described in great detail everything from ear wax, nose excretions and other body functions. We could be anywhere and one of them would undoubtedly say, “look what came out of my ear!” They were purposely earthy, I believe, because they enjoyed my looks of shock.
My boys enjoyed being mischievous, especially when they hid in a round clothes racks in the Jenss store and casually said, “Don’t touch me lady” or “That’s ugly!”
Along with the devilish behavior, they were always very sweet to me especially the night I had a severe reaction to a bee sting. Robert brought me some water, gave me his blanky and told me he would take care of me when only a few days earlier, he said, “Ah Peg, just go to bed, I don’t want to hear this!”
We were listening to a missionary at church and Robert asked me if he was making this up. Wills told me, “You’re the best girl in my life” after previously sneaking out of the church practice for his first communion. He also slipped past our babysitter once, appearing in the back of our van so we had our anniversary dinner together.
My husband, the middle-aged male species, also sometimes challenges me in conversing, even though we can talk about anything and have lots of laughs because he is always trying to get a rise out of me. I usually can’t see a lot of difference between his behavior and that of our sons. He is easily excitable because he wants everything perfect and when he catches me not paying attention, it’s not because he’s not interesting, but my memory, hearing and attention span are not as sharp.
Times have changed and I am now the proud granny of three beautiful girls. Not surprisingly, I have noticed a few differences. My oldest is 4-year-old Leah, who can sit still for hours coloring, carefully choosing colors. Her attention to detail is incredible. Leah had a serious conversation with her dad, lecturing him that he fed her too much junk and how was she going to grow up to be big and strong? Never once did my boys ever make such a comment.
The first time Leah told me she loved me, my heart exploded into a brilliant light of warmth and happiness and on walks when her little hand grabs mine, it melts my soul. One thing is certain, all my common sense deserts when she asks me to do anything!
We went sledding this winter. How does one say no to, “Granny will you ride down with me?” Jump off a building? Absolutely!
Rose and Bridgette are both 1 year old and like Leah, are also perfect in every way. They smell like flowers, constantly on the move, always smiling, and have the sweetest dispositions. This may change when they all enter their teen years but for now, they are enchanting to watch as they grow, change and their personalities continue to blossom.
Raising my boys was pure joy. I thank them for giving me these wonderful grandgirls and for my soon to be first grandson.
Like their parents, my grandbabies are a blessing and I will cherish and love them unconditionally, forever, even if they try to shock me.