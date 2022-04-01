My View: Granddaughters bring new outlook on life

My husband, the middle-aged male species, also sometimes challenges me in conversing, even though we can talk about anything and have lots of laughs because he is always trying to get a rise out of me. I usually can’t see a lot of difference between his behavior and that of our sons. He is easily excitable because he wants everything perfect and when he catches me not paying attention, it’s not because he’s not interesting, but my memory, hearing and attention span are not as sharp.

Times have changed and I am now the proud granny of three beautiful girls. Not surprisingly, I have noticed a few differences. My oldest is 4-year-old Leah, who can sit still for hours coloring, carefully choosing colors. Her attention to detail is incredible. Leah had a serious conversation with her dad, lecturing him that he fed her too much junk and how was she going to grow up to be big and strong? Never once did my boys ever make such a comment.

The first time Leah told me she loved me, my heart exploded into a brilliant light of warmth and happiness and on walks when her little hand grabs mine, it melts my soul. One thing is certain, all my common sense deserts when she asks me to do anything!