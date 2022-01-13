My View: Grandchildren visit ... and away we Gogo

I had never heard the word “Ugogo” before. It became part of my vocabulary when my daughter returned from her semester abroad in South Africa. “Ugogo” – Zulu for grandmother.
The idea of “Ugogo” was packed away with pictures of Table Mountain, charging elephants on nature preserves, and beautiful humans in tattered townships. My daughter's trip was memorable and life-changing.
Years later, I learned how life-changing my new title would be. I am a grandma now, fondly and enthusiastically called “Gogo.” I cherish every ounce of my role.
Christmas came this year to our very hesitant family. We tested, we refrained from joining large groups beforehand, we masked up, and we hunkered down. We were so anxious to be together for an un-Zoomed Christmas.
Our family arrived in dribbles and drabs with presents and luggage and coolers and high hopes, and they filled our house with everything that makes a house a home – laughter and love.
I’m not sure there’s a word for the wonder that shone from the little ones’ eyes when the daylight faded outside, and the lights came to life inside. The ceramic village awoke, the candles in the windows flickered, and the Christmas tree twinkled with tiny colors and memory-laden ornaments.
But the true wonder, the real magic, unfolded when what to our wondering eyes should appear, but Santa himself, warming up by the fire pit outside. A casual glance out the patio doors by Eli (4) began it all, “I see Santa! I see Santa! Ooooohhhh, Santa!”
The kids scrambled to open the kitchen windows, teetering on chairs, leaning out, trying to catch a glimpse of the old man. Nora (also 4) nearly crawled out the window exclaiming, “I told you he was real.”
And Ethan (2) wasn’t all that anxious to have an up close and personal meeting, so he hung back … for a while.
The rapid-fire questions ranged from cookie preferences to dinner choices, from reindeer locations to Mrs. Claus. It was as magical as it was heart-warming for this Gogo to witness the wonder through the eyes of her grandchildren. And almost as if on cue, the snow started falling, gently and silently so as not to muffle the glorious sounds of the children.
There was great concern about the reindeer, but that too, was put to rest when Santa pulled out a strap with huge bells, and handed it to the kids. “Each of you has to shake it three times to call the reindeer. I need to get back,” he said. Eli, Nora and even Ethan dutifully shook the bells; in an instant Santa was gone. Just like that!
As they climbed down from their perches on the window, the children turned with a sense of amazement, the kind of magic you wish to see reflected in the eyes of the young, and the old as well. The wonder that awakens us from our daze, from the routine, and ignites a giddy appreciation for the unexpected joys that truly do exist.
As a “Gogo” I have been blessed with the gift of grandchildren who come wrapped in priceless wonder. Their squeals, their smiles as they run up the walk – it’s food for the soul. And as Nora announces as they exit the Thruway, “We’re in Gogo country now!”
Jimmy Stewart was right. It is a wonderful life. Embrace the magic.