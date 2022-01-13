My View: Grandchildren visit ... and away we Gogo

But the true wonder, the real magic, unfolded when what to our wondering eyes should appear, but Santa himself, warming up by the fire pit outside. A casual glance out the patio doors by Eli (4) began it all, “I see Santa! I see Santa! Ooooohhhh, Santa!”

The kids scrambled to open the kitchen windows, teetering on chairs, leaning out, trying to catch a glimpse of the old man. Nora (also 4) nearly crawled out the window exclaiming, “I told you he was real.”

And Ethan (2) wasn’t all that anxious to have an up close and personal meeting, so he hung back … for a while.

The rapid-fire questions ranged from cookie preferences to dinner choices, from reindeer locations to Mrs. Claus. It was as magical as it was heart-warming for this Gogo to witness the wonder through the eyes of her grandchildren. And almost as if on cue, the snow started falling, gently and silently so as not to muffle the glorious sounds of the children.