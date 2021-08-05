My View: Gramps set an example of a life well-lived

On my daily walk home from high school I turned onto my street and immediately realized something was terribly wrong. A friend of the family – Mrs. Kolker – was carrying food into the house when she spotted me and rushed inside with tremendous urgency.
When I got home, my mother was waiting to tell me my grandfather had died that morning. The next few days, 57 years ago, were a blur, leaving me with the painful, empty feeling of my first encounter with death.
Harry Lane, whose wife, Bessie, died decades earlier, lived with me, my parents and brothers and was more a friend than a grandfather. He never quite got used to his hearing aid, took forever to eat an ice cream cone and skipped his bath now and then because, he said, Harry S. Truman once took a spill in the shower.
Other than that, there’s nothing bad you could say about Harry Lane, the upholsterer.
“I never once heard a bad word come out of Uncle Harry’s mouth,” said Mitzi Melzer, his 93-year-old niece. “Never.”
In fact, Gramps’ death was a revelation. Many people told us later how he quietly lent money to struggling friends – some of whom never repaid – and helped them find jobs. Gramps was a terrific upholsterer, so my late parents, Sylvia and Joe Simon, always had the best maintained furniture in town.
At home, Gramps sat contentedly in front of the television set, reading the paper surrounded by three grandchildren – me, Harold (Gramps called him Herschel) and the late David.
He loved to watch bowling matches, but his favorite show by far was “The Friday Night Fights,” which aired weekly boxing matches. I often wondered why such a kind, peaceful man was so taken with boxing. I never asked him, and instead watched along with him and rooted for his favorites.
But the even better fights broke out on Saturday nights, when Mom and Dad went out and Gramps hosted a weekly poker game. The group of about six very senior citizens played for low stakes, but the intensity and competitiveness made it seem like there were vast fortunes or national security concerns on the line.
I came from a three-generation family, the kind that was common then, but is far less frequent today. And it worked. Mom got to look after her father. My dad had a great relationship with his father-in-law, and my brothers and I benefited greatly by growing up with Gramps.
“Uncle Harry loved you guys,” said Mitzi Melzer. “Joe loved him. It really was wonderful.”
Gramps, I soon realized, was richly fortunate, not only in life, but in death. He had no serious health problems, worked happily into his 80s, watched his grandchildren grow up and had plenty of company for the “Friday Night Fights.”
Then one night he went to sleep and didn’t wake up. Mom called him once, then twice, for his morning oatmeal, but got no response.
The emergency medical technician who came to the house said Gramps showed no signs of pain or struggle, and surely passed peacefully. For that, more than 50 years later, we remain thankful.