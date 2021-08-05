My View: Gramps set an example of a life well-lived

At home, Gramps sat contentedly in front of the television set, reading the paper surrounded by three grandchildren – me, Harold (Gramps called him Herschel) and the late David.

He loved to watch bowling matches, but his favorite show by far was “The Friday Night Fights,” which aired weekly boxing matches. I often wondered why such a kind, peaceful man was so taken with boxing. I never asked him, and instead watched along with him and rooted for his favorites.

But the even better fights broke out on Saturday nights, when Mom and Dad went out and Gramps hosted a weekly poker game. The group of about six very senior citizens played for low stakes, but the intensity and competitiveness made it seem like there were vast fortunes or national security concerns on the line.

I came from a three-generation family, the kind that was common then, but is far less frequent today. And it worked. Mom got to look after her father. My dad had a great relationship with his father-in-law, and my brothers and I benefited greatly by growing up with Gramps.

“Uncle Harry loved you guys,” said Mitzi Melzer. “Joe loved him. It really was wonderful.”