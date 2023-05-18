During late spring to early summer, between Easter and the Fourth of July, there is another season for reflection and rejoicing. At school auditoriums across the country, students of all ages gather with their families to receive diplomas.

Following the ceremony, many attend celebration parties in public parks, under tents or on lawns lined with tiki lamps. For some, there is a genuine sense of embarkment, of a new journey. For others, it is a good excuse to throw a party.

Today, kindergartens, middle schools, high schools and colleges all stake their claims to being milestones on the education highway. To some, it might seem like overkill to label students at so many grade levels as “graduates,” and that we are too inclined to shower kids with accolades (and trophies).

Yet one might also argue there is value in boosting students’ self-esteem as we acknowledge their accomplishments and offer encouragement regarding their futures.

What I am getting at here is a broader notion of graduation as something more than a stopping and starting point in formal education. It goes beyond attending classes and passing tests. And it is never the last station at the end of the line (perhaps not even in death).

Graduation implies not only moving up in grade level, but navigating through a nuanced scaffolding of concrete and abstract awareness. It is a process that occurs gradually and is characterized by periods of angst and self doubt, even among the smartest and most confident. In many ways, the successes and failures in school prepare us for the vicissitudes of life.

I would argue that we are all active in a continuum of graduation. New challenges arise all the time. For example, adults who are forced to change careers are in a position where they must graduate on their own, often without the benefit of mentors, and without any kind of diploma to show for it. Other kinds of major life changes confront us. Many who suffer through divorce must find the courage and stamina to make themselves whole again.

In the curriculum of life, we lose loved ones and gradually learn how to turn tears into smiles of remembrance. We experience various kinds of setbacks – financially, psychologically and physically. Recently I graduated from major surgery, slowly and painfully, but with a keener awareness of human anatomy as well as the awesome technology that repairs our broken parts.

As for those younger folks graduating from schools, one thing that never changes is that change will happen. The eighth-grader, no longer kingfish in the little pond, will enter the roiling social pot of high school. High school graduates must consider life away from the hometown womb, often suffering greater anxiety than they let on. For college graduates, there is the daunting “real world” into which they must carry their newly acquired skill sets.

Graduates from high school and college inherit a world in danger on many fronts, much of which is a result of mistakes made by their parents and grandparents. Despite that fact, and maybe even more because of it, we are obliged to support them unconditionally.

It’s up to us to speak with them at a graduation party, or better, write them a letter, telling them that we have faith in them – that they will be both better stewards of the planet and more tolerant, cooperative and truthful citizens of our democratic society.

That could be the best kind of graduation present for all of us.