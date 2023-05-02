Time is of the essence. There’s a saying that rolls off the tongue of nearly everyone these days.

So, like many others, I have often succumbed to super convenient “research tools” (and I use the term lightly) like Google. It’s fun, it’s easy, and it’s right at our fingertips 24/7. No searching through books, no adding more minutes on to conversations, and no trips to the library are necessary these days. But there are two genuine problems with this choice.

The first, and most obvious issue I see is that sometimes, the information is inaccurate. For example, I am not a fan of Googling for a diagnosis online when I am suffering. For a nervous nelly like me, it is problematic simply because of the risk that everything I read might fill me with terror. Then, there’s always the mile-long list of possible side effects of medicines commonly given for my type of pain. (Like death!)

I figure the only way I am perfectly safe to Google is if the truth is dependent on my areas of expertise, like best mostly healthy snacks for late night TV watching and best musicals of the mid-late 20th century. What are the odds of that causing fatal suffering?

The second quandary I have begun to notice is the immediate dismissal of a conversation once the response to a question is – Google it! I have experienced this so much recently that I am now concerned. To me, the most important thing we have as humans is our ability to communicate.

Deep communication is an art and a key to discovering more of the goodness in another person. It is the give and take exchange that builds friendships and increases trust between people. Perhaps the thing you want to dismiss with “Google it,” might lead the two of you into an unforgettable treasure of commonalities. What if the extension of the discussion brings about a realization of something that you had never noticed about your own opinions?

A friend of mine has a plaque on her kitchen wall that states, “How do I know what I feel ‘til I hear what I say?” Much is revealed when conversations are free to roam. But putting out the “Google it” command is one sure way to cut off intimacy, maybe even bypass a potential new friendship.

Truly, we are on a slippery slope here. I have been using Alexa and Siri as informants for some time now, and much as I love good manners, I find myself giving monosyllabic retorts to both.

Alexa asks, “Would you like me to give you the day’s forecast each morning? And my response? “No!” Or Siri says, “I cannot access directions while you are in the car.” And I say, “What the heck?” Well, honestly, I tend to spew far worse responses.

On a recent grocery trip, when the cashier asked if I would like a paper bag, I responded with this gem of a response, “No!” Yikes! My cheeks turned red and my face registered shock. I quickly apologized and sheepishly offered a softer no thank you. That was when I knew this Siri and Alexa duo are ushering in a new civilization where rudeness runs rampant.

In the 1960s, I loved the TV show, “Lost in Space.” Today, I recollect the famous quote, from the Robot: “Danger, Will Robinson, Danger!” My conclusion? Robot B-9 is back! Only this time, it’s cautioning us: Don’t sacrifice good manners and great relationships. As for me, I vow to seek reliable sources of information and also to treasure, more than ever, talking to people.