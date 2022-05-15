My View: Good luck in this brave new world

About a decade or so ago, Buffalo State had a dynamic commencement speaker who waxed passionately and eloquently about the need for social justice in the world. He told us about his own personal efforts to spread a deeper commitment to help humanity in war-torn parts of the globe, but also challenged us to devote a part of our own lives to do the same in places where the better angels of nature were pointedly absent. We gave him a standing ovation, many folks wiping tears from their eyes.

I asked some students afterward what they thought of the speech and the underwhelming response went something like this: Well, it was nice to hear what he did and his challenge to us to do something similar, but commencement is a happy time and he should have been more upbeat.

If I ever deliver a graduation speech I’ll take that advice to heart before bidding adieu to students moving into a world with massive student debt looming over them, a world where not even Bill Belichick is revered as a genius anymore. Here’s my speech:

“Hello, I’m here to deliver good news. To quote Country Joe McDonald out of context, ‘Whoopee, we’re all gonna die.’ That may sound like bad news but look at it this way, you don’t have to worry about the millennium. Let me add some context: Church leaders expected the world to end within the lifetime of Christ’s disciples. When the sun still came up tomorrow after tomorrow (saaay, there’s a song in there), Church leaders then said, ‘Oops, guess we were wrong about doom, gloom and misery, eh? Ummm, maybe the world will end at the millennium?’ But the year 1000 came and went with only an occasional plague and a few wars – no extinction events. Then Y2K came and went and our algorithms still connected us to stuff we didn’t want to buy along with a bazillion phone calls giving us a bazillion chances to extend our car warranties. We have the year 3000 ahead but none of us will be alive then so we can relax when reading Revelation. Simply put, we don’t have to check under our beds or in our closets anymore after we turn off the lights at night. And that’s good news.

“Prices will continue to rise. Isn’t that bad news, you ask? Uh-uh, not necessarily. Because the plutocrats who control our economy will have to hike wages to subsistence level so we can continue to buy gizmos and gadgets and stream TV shows where people in a fictional future live long and prosper. Right? C’mon, am I right? Sure I am, so that’s good news.

“Soon no one will be allowed to vote in elections. Wait, that’s bad news, you say. Sigh. Haven’t you been paying attention? It’s not and for proof just read Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World.’ Huxley says that the things we love will eventually enslave us, not the things we fear. So continue to download and tweet with boorish bliss. Are you listening, Facebook? Instagram? Snapchat? TikTok? WhatsApp? Elon? Why vote when more folks will see an emoji — sometimes just seconds after being posted — that expresses our moods better than a contested ballot. And although there are threats and implied violence after elections, there hasn’t yet been a successful insurrection. Yet. Wow, that’s more good news.

“I want to thank you for inviting me here to share all this good news. Remember, you are more than replaceable biological batteries keeping Earth orbiting through the vastness of space. So if asked, always pick the blue pill. It means good news.”

Joe Marren is a professor of journalism at Buffalo State College who tries to look on the bright side.