Let me tell you about my grandchildren.

Are you still there? I know – everybody heads for the hills when they hear a proud grandparent say this, but really, let me tell you about my grandchildren. This could be a lovely life lesson for new parents, seasoned parents or people who just happen to be reading the paper today.

I assume you’ve all heard of the famous trio – faith, hope and charity? The Bible introduced them, a band adopted them, a winery was built around them and the British actually flew them in WWII. But my favorite use of them came over the last few months by way of our grandchildren.

Eli, a very introspective 5-year-old, was at a crossroads around St. Patrick’s Day. He was reading one of the leprechaun books I wrote, and critically analyzed the existence of Mr. McAllister, a leprechaun who lives in the woods behind our house.

“Gogo” (that’s me), he said, “I have a question. My teacher said you can’t see a leprechaun, but in your book you actually have one as a friend, and you talk to him.”

My biggest fear materialized. Kids try to catch leprechauns, but I was the one caught in a trap!

“Sweetheart,” I said, “sometimes people don’t believe in things they can’t see.”

“She says you can’t see them, but you say you can. I choose to believe you.”

Oh, what faith he has in me!

And then there’s 3-year-old, exuberant Ethan. He’s not a fan of storms but has gotten more courageous with each passing one. One night he called to tell us that he was kind at day care.

“Well, darling, tell us what you did that was so kind,” I begged.

“Gogo, there was a really, really BIG storm. It was loud! Really LOUD! And my friend was very scared. So, I went and sat close to her, and told her it was just a storm. Then I told her I was with her and there was nothing to be afraid of. It would be over soon.”

I was in tears picturing the whole scene: this wee child making such a big gesture.

Finally, our on-the-move grandchild, 5-year-old Nora, touched us with a Valentine surprise. As grandparents usually do, we sent her a crisp five-dollar bill in her Valentine card. About a week later, a heart-laden envelope arrived in our mailbox from Nora. Using her finest phonetic spelling and steadiest printing, she had written: ‘THAK U SOO MUH, NORA XOXO’. Along the side of the note was an eye with long eyelashes, a heart and a U. Stuffed in the envelope was a dollar bill. My daughter said Nora went up to her bedroom, wrote the note, took a dollar from her piggy bank and announced that she hoped “Gogo and Papa would get something special with it.”

What an act of unprompted charity!

So, though I can’t share any pictures here, I can give some simple words of advice. If you’re just beginning the parenting journey – lead by example. Or even if you’re well into it – lead by example.

It is true that children learn what they live, and my grandchildren are blessed to be living in kind, compassionate family environments.

Words do matter, and simple acts of kindness cost nothing. Sometimes just sitting close by is enough.

We could all use a little faith, hope and charity these days.