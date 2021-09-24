My View: Glenn Miller music makes memories come alive

I attended a recent Buffalo Philharmonic matinee along with other retired seniors. It’s always a pleasure to meet new people and chat with some whom we will probably never see again. Our spirits connected by finding pleasure in the same kind of entertainment.
Just by overhearing people’s comments and interactions with one another during intermission, it was obvious that this morning was special to us all, with our own memories coming alive.
After months of feeling deprived of many pleasures of our social lives, we were able to attend the most delightful musical renditions of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, directed by Erik Stabnau and our own Jaman E. Dunn, who conducted our own Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Jenny Swoish delighted us with her pleasant and dynamic voice.
By the applause, the oohs and ahs, we all took delight in the program. A standing ovation at the end was well-deserved.
The concert started and ended with the most famous “Moonlight Serenade.” Some people looked like they were dancing in their seats. Some clapped with the rhythm and others just gently moved their heads to the music. Needless to say, most of us in the audience had fond memories of the era of Glenn Miller.
My dad played in a Glenn Miller Band after World War II in Germany, where we lived. The year was 1948. After he came back from having been a prisoner of war in Alabama and in the United Kingdom, he joined a Glenn Miller Band that toured the northern part of Germany. I remember the time when he played at the resort of Bevensen, which was near the village we lived. I was 7 years old.
My mother and I took the train to Bevensen and got dressed up for the big concert. My father sat at the left of the stage playing the piano. I was in fantasy land and could not keep my eyes off my dad sitting with this large orchestra on stage.
I was the young girl in the all-adult audience. My mother had taken me to other venues during the war when my dad played with the Deutsche Luftwaffe – the German air force band. I was very young and did not realize the special talent my dad had.
This time when I saw him in a black tuxedo instead of a military uniform on the big stage with other musicians, I felt special and so proud of my dad. I remember the never-ending, famous song, “In the Mood.” The orchestra continued again and again.
I also remember the enthusiasm of the audience and a certain sense of relief that we now had peace.
Unfortunately, these wonderful times with my dad playing in the Glenn Miller Band ended in 1948 when Germany had currency reform. Most musicians came from Alsace Lorraine and were not able to live on the new Deutschmark. Most members of the band went home to Alsace Lorraine. The band dissolved.
When I married my husband, who also loves this kind of music, we would not miss a dance whenever we heard the most recognizable and unique sounds of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Now in our 80s, we still like to dance to this music and would not miss the opportunity to listen to a live orchestra.