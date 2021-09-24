My View: Glenn Miller music makes memories come alive

I attended a recent Buffalo Philharmonic matinee along with other retired seniors. It’s always a pleasure to meet new people and chat with some whom we will probably never see again. Our spirits connected by finding pleasure in the same kind of entertainment.

Just by overhearing people’s comments and interactions with one another during intermission, it was obvious that this morning was special to us all, with our own memories coming alive.

After months of feeling deprived of many pleasures of our social lives, we were able to attend the most delightful musical renditions of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, directed by Erik Stabnau and our own Jaman E. Dunn, who conducted our own Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Jenny Swoish delighted us with her pleasant and dynamic voice.

By the applause, the oohs and ahs, we all took delight in the program. A standing ovation at the end was well-deserved.

The concert started and ended with the most famous “Moonlight Serenade.” Some people looked like they were dancing in their seats. Some clapped with the rhythm and others just gently moved their heads to the music. Needless to say, most of us in the audience had fond memories of the era of Glenn Miller.