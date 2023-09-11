My private golf course is a strip of green measuring 50 by 100 feet in front of my house. It has hovered between a mini-meadow and a rudimentary “lawn.” The value of this property has always been as my personal practice driving range. I buy hollow plastic practice balls by the gross, and slam monster drives of 70 feet and more. The grass has been mowed to medium height to allow for low pollinator-friendly flowers – dandelions and white clover – but not too high to obstruct the perfect arc of my swing. This year, it changed.

I discovered the magnificence of wildflowers. Where have you been all my life? You have been under 4 feet of snow; a layer of spring muck; lost in a jungle of grass. And then you were sheared off by 20-horsepower rotating blades. All in the name of breaking 100. And then came “no mow” May. I always wanted to peel back the carpet for a look, and now I had an excuse. Grow, my hardies!

The sun and rain stirred the ingredients and intoxicated the meadow. Yellow, pink, purple, white in all variations and combinations. Stems, leaves, pods, blades in all shapes and sizes. People see wildflowers, but have they looked? I know people who don’t even know what a dandelion is. (Depending on the time of year, there are half a dozen yellow-petal flowers.)

There is a constant shuffle of blooms from week to week. Nature is on a timetable. Without pollinators, there would be no flowers. And here they come, numbering in the scores of species and hundreds of individual workers. Bumblers, carpenters, wasps, flies, ants, beetles, honeybees, butterflies and solitary stingless bees. All craving tasty sucrose and high-protein pollen. Signing the airlike pen nibs, they are as lively as high-energy electrons.

For this magic to continue, I institute the prime directive: Do not start a mower engine in anger. In golf, muscle memory is everything because the swing is so abnormal – whereas nature doesn’t have to try hard. My makeshift driving range is all the practice I can afford. Before this epiphany, I must admit that I mowed on the highest setting; my criterion was being able to find 50% of practice balls. But now a 10% return is a good day. I have two oval patches of turf no larger than a Twister pad. The rest is luxurious rough.

I have Queen Anne’s lace, hovering like floating white pancakes. Purple paintbrush-looking knapweeds (No. 1 in bumble-bee popularity). Red and white clover, topping the honeybee hit parade. There’s tall purple vetch and ground-hugging purple self-heals. Not to mention daisies, black-eyed Susans, shimmering pink broccoli-like Joe pye weed (a monarch butterfly delicacy) and the granddaddy, the wildflower that needs no introduction – goldenrod.

Last but not least is my favorite, the ribwort plantain. Narrow, innocuous leaves send up brown stalks, thin as daddy long legs. I used to cut these before they bloomed, thinking them dead. The stalks develop narrow cylindrical heads that bloom with delicate white flowers. All pollinators love them.

My private golf course has gone to the insects, and the fruit of their work will be buried by leaves and snow. I will welcome my pollinator paradise again next year, a more-informed sojourner in the meadow that belongs to nature.