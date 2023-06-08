My wife and I not only share four children, we also share the same birth year, so our 50th high school reunions are this year. We both grew up in South Buffalo, went to neighboring grammar schools, then headed to the only Catholic high schools in our neck of the city. She went to Mount Mercy, an all-girls school on Red Jacket Parkway, and I went to Bishop Timon, an all-boys school just six blocks away.

They called Mercy our “sister school,” but that was a bit of a misnomer. We had no interactions during the school year, save a few well-chaperoned dances. We were more like distant cousins than siblings. I think the sisters of Mercy didn’t trust us Timon boys. Personally, I didn’t go to any proms, and the first time I was in my wife’s school was when my younger daughter attended there.

I was not only not in the dating game, I wasn’t even in the stadium. The only females I kissed in those years were my mom, grandmother and two old aunts who smelled like Chanel No. 5 mixed with Thunderbird. I like to think of myself as a late bloomer, rather than a socially awkward geek.

At the Mount, the girls had to wear typical Catholic school girl uniforms, with all the sex appeal of a burlap sack and it was a no-nonsense environment. Over at Timon, things were much looser. The humor tended to be rude and raunchy, and the teachers were both irreverent and tough.

Fighting was forbidden, but two or three times a year, word would get out that a couple of idiots were going to duke it out off school grounds. About a hundred guys would come to watch a battle that usually lasted about 12 seconds.

By chance, both my spouse and I were asked to be on our respective reunion committees. My wife has been meeting with about a dozen alum for several months and they sent out “save the date” postcards last year. They already booked a fancy grove in West Seneca. Each meeting, they discuss menu (should we include a vegan option?), beverages (open or cash bar?), gifts for attendees (koozies or water bottles), and flowers for the tables (should we go with school colors?).

We Neanderthals do things differently. Our former class president called me a few weeks ago and asked if I wanted to help plan our 50th. I asked when the first meeting was scheduled and he said, “Dunno, when are you available?”

Four of us, out of a class of nearly 200, met at Tim Russert’s favorite bar on Seneca Street, half a mile from Timon. We decided our reunion would be right there and agreed on a full open bar. Topics such as table arrangements and party favors were tabled till never. If someone is on a vegan diet, tough luck.

At my wife’s reunion, they will pass around pictures of grandchildren and tell each other how they haven’t aged a bit. Over at the bar, we guys will insult each other and tell embarrassing stories from the old days. Typical greetings will be, “Hey Jerry, you look like hell. Did you come directly from the hospital?”

I can’t help but think of the old Statler Brothers’ hit about the Class of ’57. We all had our dreams back in 1973. There have been triumphs and tragedy among us. But now, as we are pushing 70, we are happy to still be here.