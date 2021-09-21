My View: Girl Scout values have staying power

One February weekend we went to Camp Sky High. My parents and my closest friend Joann’s parents had never experienced camping. They purchased our sleeping bags at an army surplus store. They were really just dark wool blankets with a zipper. The more affluent girls had goose-down sleeping bags. Joann and I looked like very large, cold Idaho potatoes with heads.

In the morning the girls trooped outside, pumping water with which to wash. Where was I? In the kitchen, heating water. I wasn’t a masochist.

One year, Girl Scout headquarters decided to have a conference at the old synagogue on Delaware Avenue. Each troop was to send one person and I felt honored to represent my troop. I don’t remember what was discussed but I do remember the rabbi’s welcoming message, a parable.

There was a miller to whom people took their grain to be ground into flour. They came by way of an old path. Years later a highway was built and some people brought their grain via the new road. Some people still came via the old path. The miller did not care how they came to him. Imagine what our world would be like if all leaders of religions preached this message.