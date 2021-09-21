My View: Girl Scout values have staying power

“Now every Troop 5 girl is quite discreet, she looks a hundred per from head to feet …”
It has been more than 70 years since I sang that Girl Scout song. Although I wasn’t a Presbyterian, the First Presbyterian Church across from Kleinhans Music Hall welcomed girls of all religions to join Troop 5. Perhaps it was a part of their ministry to offer a safe alternative to other amusements on city streets.
The values that Girl Scout leaders wish to instill in their scouts were the same as my family and church. One day shortly after I became a scout, I was shopping at a 5 & 10 cent store with two girls who were my age. I was shocked that they were shoplifting and expected me to do the same. I refused and they no longer wanted me as a friend. I did not need them; I had a troop of friends. I learned that some people are friends and others are only acquaintances.
My frugal mother purchased my uniform at a rummage sale. Euphemistically speaking, it was vintage. In plain English, it was secondhand used. Maybe people thought I was wearing my grandmother’s uniform. It was so old-fashioned but I didn’t care; I had a uniform.
I remember walking down Delaware Avenue at 4 a.m. with the city asleep. We were headed for Explorers’ Island (it really wasn’t an island) in what was then called Delaware Lake Park. By dawn’s early light we cooked pancakes on large grapefruit cans as stoves.
One February weekend we went to Camp Sky High. My parents and my closest friend Joann’s parents had never experienced camping. They purchased our sleeping bags at an army surplus store. They were really just dark wool blankets with a zipper. The more affluent girls had goose-down sleeping bags. Joann and I looked like very large, cold Idaho potatoes with heads.
In the morning the girls trooped outside, pumping water with which to wash. Where was I? In the kitchen, heating water. I wasn’t a masochist.
One year, Girl Scout headquarters decided to have a conference at the old synagogue on Delaware Avenue. Each troop was to send one person and I felt honored to represent my troop. I don’t remember what was discussed but I do remember the rabbi’s welcoming message, a parable.
There was a miller to whom people took their grain to be ground into flour. They came by way of an old path. Years later a highway was built and some people brought their grain via the new road. Some people still came via the old path. The miller did not care how they came to him. Imagine what our world would be like if all leaders of religions preached this message.
The Girl Scouts would never exist if it weren’t for the women who gave something more precious than gold to other people’s daughters. They gave their time that they could have spent watching soap operas or reading romance or mystery books.
The Girl Scout leaders I have known were women of all ages, from 20 to 60. I am sure Girl Scout headquarters would be happy to hear from new people, whether college-age students who could use the experience for their résumés or someone with an empty nest who misses being around young people. I would like to speak for all Girl Scouts, past, present and future. We want to thank our Girl Scout leaders and we think you are 100 per.