My View: 'Gilmore Girls' draws me to the world of Stars Hollow

Working my first job as assistant editor at Madison Avenue’s Henry Holt Publishing in New York, one of my colleagues liked to test my knowledge of fairy tales. She would recite “Cinderella” or “The Little Prince,” then stop, and with a dramatic flourish of her arm, invite me to continue her recitation.
Instead, I stood dumbfounded or, more honestly, just plain dumb.
“How can you not know fairy tales or children’s literature?” she beseeched. “Didn’t anyone read to you?”
No, actually, they did not. Children’s books did not line bookshelves in my house. In fact, there were no bookshelves. I have never viewed this as a terrible loss. We had a multitude of words in our Queens home. Several city newspapers were there: the New York Journal American on the coffee table, the New York Mirror in the kitchen and the Daily News splayed open on the down-filled couch. Magazines were strewn elsewhere. The four of us read them thoroughly.
I’m convinced my reading and viewing habits began in those years; ever since I can remember, I seek out nonfiction everything: books, movies, plays, documentaries, reality shows. If it’s stamped, “true story,” I’m in.
I must admit that the recent pandemic made some big changes in how my family spends our leisure time. At the beginning of Covid-19, most afternoons found us lined up on the living room sofa in front of the TV. Staring at a blank screen, we tried to come up with something we wanted to watch. Cowboy movies? Nah, too violent. Classic movies? Too many cigarettes. British mysteries? Too difficult to understand.
Several friends suggested that we might like the series “Gilmore Girls.” I wasn’t so sure. After all, it wasn’t real; it was fiction. Isn’t life much more interesting than a made-up story?
“Gilmore Girls” documents a small town in Connecticut named Stars Hollow. Charming, with a 200-year-old history, it is a quaint town filled with quirky characters.
The lead in this saga is Lorelai Gilmore, who owns a small inn and finds herself a single mom raising a precocious teenage daughter, Rory. Rory’s love of learning is off the charts. But super-intelligent in her own way, Lorelai absorbs pop culture at as speedy a rate as she talks. Movies are her lifeblood; music trivia is at her fingertips. It is no accident her adorable mutt is called “Paul Anka.”
But it is Lorelai’s relationships that keep this series rocking. In many episodes, Rory has to tear herself away from her books to help her beloved mom (“She’s my best friend”) come up for air after a freefall romance.
It is pure fiction. No one could talk as fast or as long as Lorelei and still live to tell the tale. The town itself is too good to be true: gossipy, nosy neighbors who pull together for any crisis. Does such a place actually exist?
Stars Hollow does, and by the time we watched two episodes a day through seven seasons, we were totally sold on the whole concept.
After our time on the couch, we often talk about the latest spin: Will Lorelai marry Luke, the grouchy diner owner? Or Max, the sexy teacher? Will Rory get into Harvard, her dream university? It grew more and more important to us that our new friends find happiness in their weird little town.
We are now rerunning the reruns. I can almost understand how so many of my friends eat up their books of fiction like luscious chocolate sundaes smothered with whipped cream. Sometimes, it’s sweet to spend a couple of hours in never-never land.
Lois Vidaver thinks fiction might not be so bad, after all.