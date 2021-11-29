My View: 'Gilmore Girls' draws me to the world of Stars Hollow

Working my first job as assistant editor at Madison Avenue’s Henry Holt Publishing in New York, one of my colleagues liked to test my knowledge of fairy tales. She would recite “Cinderella” or “The Little Prince,” then stop, and with a dramatic flourish of her arm, invite me to continue her recitation.

Instead, I stood dumbfounded or, more honestly, just plain dumb.

“How can you not know fairy tales or children’s literature?” she beseeched. “Didn’t anyone read to you?”

No, actually, they did not. Children’s books did not line bookshelves in my house. In fact, there were no bookshelves. I have never viewed this as a terrible loss. We had a multitude of words in our Queens home. Several city newspapers were there: the New York Journal American on the coffee table, the New York Mirror in the kitchen and the Daily News splayed open on the down-filled couch. Magazines were strewn elsewhere. The four of us read them thoroughly.

I’m convinced my reading and viewing habits began in those years; ever since I can remember, I seek out nonfiction everything: books, movies, plays, documentaries, reality shows. If it’s stamped, “true story,” I’m in.