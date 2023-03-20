The first thing you notice about our post-pandemic life is the traffic. Remember how quiet it was during quarantine? The entire length of Sheridan Drive and nary a car on it.

Then, when I am nostalgic, I think of the months when it was just our family – my wife, three kids and two dogs. We had endless time to play pickup games of ultimate frisbee, turned our driveway into a hockey rink and rediscovered our love of long board games. With my wife leading the way, we discovered dozens of nature trails we had never embarked on even after more than a decade in Western New York.

It’s hard to believe it was only a year ago, the world was still somewhat on lockdown. After two years straight of pandemic living, we were exhausted and ready for life to return back to the way it was in early 2020.

Now that we have, more or less, arrived it is everything we hoped it would be, and it is also overwhelming and exhausting. In many ways, this “return to normal” phase is one of the hardest.

This is when we revert back to all the busy habits we had before Covid first hit – shuttling kids back and forth to activities, attending endless evening meetings and never having any time just to sit back and relax.

This is also the time when we fully assess the damage three years of pandemic did to us.

I especially feel this with our children. We were one of the rare families whose kids actually enjoyed virtual schooling. Our kids had a businesslike approach, independently fulfilling assignments and interacting with their teachers. And, yet, they emerged from the experience as lesser human beings. It turns out report card grades are only one measure of what school provides our children. Socialization with their classmates and the ability to run around on the playground matters a great deal to their overall development.

A therapist we are working with told us about how far behind kids have gotten in basic human interaction. They may be grade level academically, but they are two grades behind in chumming with their peers.

We were one of the many millions of American families that adopted a pet during the pandemic. We had one dog – an Australian Herder mix – and we added a puppy in the summer of 2020 through a local rescue agency. Nava, our loving, brown Boxer mix, who gives us big sloppy kisses and wags her tail excitedly at any family member, is also petrified of strangers. A local veterinarian told us this, too, is a consequence of the lack of human contact in the first few years of her life.

I feel it as an adult as well. Things that used to come easily for me, I now have to think hard about. I am forced to always toggle between Zoom and in person, wondering if I am getting the worst of both worlds.

What is the post-pandemic world supposed to look like anyway? Our comfort and understanding of technology among all age groups and demographics is light years ahead of where we were. But we are spooked by tight spaces and the slightest hint of a sniffle.

Which side effects of those difficult years are now baked into our inner beings and which will be able to shed from our collective psyche?

I don’t feel happier. At least not yet. Listening to the traffic buzzing around Sheridan Drive, I close my eyes trying hard to remember what it was like when I could actually hear the snow falling out my front window.