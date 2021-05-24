My View: Getting satisfaction from learning to play music

The first question I am asked is always the same: are you taking lessons? And my answer is: no – I have YouTube. Whatever it is you are trying to do you have at your disposal only God knows how many musicians out there with a YouTube channel and very happy to share their phenomenal expertise gratis. Also you have the software – Synthesia – that eliminates the inconvenience of reading music. Here is the keyboard and now the notes cascading down to light up the keys for you to play at various speeds according to your level.

Musically, my tastes are eclectic. I can think of maybe two musical styles that turn my ears to stone: Hawaiian and mariachi. George Orwell said the secret to torture was to discover the one thing the person was unable to tolerate. With Orwell it was rats. With me it is mariachi. Lock me in a room and crank up the mariachi and I would turn in my grandmother. Otherwise I am a relic of the sixties: Dylan, the Stones, Creedence, etc. The first tune I learned was "Fortunate Son" with four chords: C, D, F, G. It took me an hour to learn the chords and six months to call it music.