My View: Getting acclimated to Buffalo takes time, but it's worth it

I have been a Buffalonian, a wing devourer and a Bills believer for only half of my life.

It was an early December morning more than 25 years ago. The cab was making its way towards downtown as I peered out of the window. The spires and rooftops beyond the high embankment looked gloomy against a cold dark sky. “So what are some good places here?” I gingerly asked. “Buffalo?” the cab driver said. “Churches and bars this time of the year.” “So the Spirit and spirits?” I replied. Suddenly a huge warm sound filled the cab, dissipating my dreariness. The driver laughing, and revealing a gold tooth, said with a twinkle in his eyes: “That’s a good one. I’ll use it.” Buffalo now seemed more approachable.

After I finished an interview, which was why we were here, my wife and I decided to go to Niagara Falls. We boarded the bus from downtown. Soon, I started wondering whether we were on the correct bus. We were supposed to be going to one of the most beautiful places on earth, but the bus traveled through a grubby industrial landscape. The driver rolled his eyes when I first asked him if this was the correct way to Niagara Falls. He glared at me the second time. “Look, this might be your first time, but I have been doing this for 10 years.”

As soon as we got off the bus, we realized that the “warm” winter jackets we had purchased in a hot country were woefully inadequate. We trudged through the snow. The mist from the falls converted into fine icicles and burnt like small firecrackers against our freezing skin. The pain is long gone, but the memory of that awesome sight still remains. It is indeed one of the most beautiful places in the world, especially in winter.

But we were cold to the bone, tired and hungry. We sought refuge in an almost abandoned mall nearby. There was no food except for a shop that advertised chicken wings. We had never heard of these. So I went to the shopkeeper, who seemed friendly enough, and asked him how they prepared the bird’s wings and whether they removed the feathers before cooking or serving. We weren’t parents of teenagers then but I could sense the faintest of eye rolls. He told me all about wings and Buffalo’s role. We had a plate, and while I realize now that the roasted meat in thin vinegary sauce was not the real thing, it served its purpose. Like all food, it sustained and it introduced us to a culture.

A few months later, I called my brother in California to tell him that I was planning to stay in Buffalo. “That’s where the Bills are,” was the first thing he said. “Who are the Bills?” I asked. “Someone we know?” There were no video phones then. But we are brothers. I sensed an eye roll.

We started residing in Western New York 25 years ago. We found home, family and balance between the ups and downs of life here. It took us some time to become Buffalonians, but that’s what we are now.

We believe all pizza shops also sell wings, and Niagara Falls is nice but we go there only to take friends and family who are visiting from out of town.

Snow doesn’t bother us, but the dark winters do. Lake effect is a thing. It’s pop, not soda, and blue cheese, not ranch. And we may live in Pegulaville, but it will always be called the Ralph. And September means football. And that means that we, while eating wings, will again proudly state this year, just as we have every year for a quarter century: “This is the year that the Bills win the Super Bowl.”

You can roll your eyes all you want.