My View: Genealogy unearths buried family truths

To say the least, it was not a pleasant experience for her. We knew there were frequent bouts of tuberculosis suffered by my grandmother. Also, from photos we assumed that mother had one living brother and three siblings who had died as children.

After a few days of “digging,” some fascinating tidbits were unearthed (lots of laughs here) about Dad’s family that we never knew, and one big surprise about our mother’s family.

Growing up during the Depression, mother also had a brother who grew up with her. As a child, he too suffered from TB. “As he grew older, he became increasingly bitter about his fate and ... turned to vicious companionships,” said a 1930 Buffalo News article.

Along with two companions, he participated in a few holdups. During one robbery attempt, my uncle, age 24, was shot and killed. Oh my! Here was a family member that my brother and I never even knew existed.

The grief experienced by my mother and her parents can hardly be imagined – a grief so deep in her heart that it hurt too much to speak about his life or death ever after. However, this discovery explained so much about her sadness.