My View: Genealogy unearths buried family truths

Amid the joys, challenges and more mundane aspects of life, there are casual conversations that sometimes provide closure to a series of events one did not even know took place. Here is how one such story came about.
About a year ago I had a conversation with a friend about her fascination with genealogy projects. Having never been formally into that pursuit, I asked a number of questions and she, in turn, offered to look up our family names to see where the exploration might lead. I agreed and after some quick research sent her what little knowledge I recalled of my husband’s and other family ancestors.
Because my paternal grandparents raised their family near Letchworth State Park and many family members were buried there, I knew more about their lives from details provided by relatives over the years. However, on the maternal side, few stories were ever shared. Knowledge of our mother’s side was scant, most likely because her hardworking parents were financially strapped, and of Polish descent during a time when immigrants of all nationalities were looked down upon.
It may have been embarrassing for her to speak about those years. However, it was evident that there was great sadness in her young life. For a time when Grandma was in the sanatorium in Dansville to treat her serious tuberculosis symptoms, Mother was sent to an orphanage as a young and sensitive child.
To say the least, it was not a pleasant experience for her. We knew there were frequent bouts of tuberculosis suffered by my grandmother. Also, from photos we assumed that mother had one living brother and three siblings who had died as children.
After a few days of “digging,” some fascinating tidbits were unearthed (lots of laughs here) about Dad’s family that we never knew, and one big surprise about our mother’s family.
Growing up during the Depression, mother also had a brother who grew up with her. As a child, he too suffered from TB. “As he grew older, he became increasingly bitter about his fate and ... turned to vicious companionships,” said a 1930 Buffalo News article.
Along with two companions, he participated in a few holdups. During one robbery attempt, my uncle, age 24, was shot and killed. Oh my! Here was a family member that my brother and I never even knew existed.
The grief experienced by my mother and her parents can hardly be imagined – a grief so deep in her heart that it hurt too much to speak about his life or death ever after. However, this discovery explained so much about her sadness.
From other news articles that were sent by my friend, we pieced together the last years of my uncle’s life and untimely death. Further, there was a clue as to where our uncle’s body was laid to rest. Since our maternal grandparents are buried in the same local cemetery, with the help of kind cemetery staff, his final resting place was located.
In some way, visiting his place of internment has not only finalized this story but also brought a needed recognition that this man lived and died and was an integral part of a family’s history – our family.
This is the silver lining attached to dark memories. For us, the revelation of a previously hidden part of one parent’s life helped us to understand the pain endured. This experience has shown me the value of looking into the genealogy of our families, to bring closure and a better understanding of the secret lives of those we love. May he, and we, when it is our turn, rest in peace.