My View: Gemba walk yields productivity, pastries

Even small businesses deserve their day in the sun. Nine hours a week of transactions may stymie your imagination or rattle your opinions as to why pursue this course of action. Pursue we do, two rewarding days of the weekend. Feeding others is a gift I never dreamed to be worthy of.

My business partner is a retired member of the steelworkers' union as well as a veteran of a medical plastics manufacturing corporation from Rochester. His former successful company implemented the Gemba walk daily. Gemba means, “go where the work is.” You walk your territory, observe, communicate and solve problems right then and there.

I manufacture and sell pastries. He produces pierogi, potato pancakes, potato soup and a storm of German and Polish style accompaniments. While shut down due to the Covid-19 restrictions we continued the Gemba talks in a genuine effort to reignite our business on a solid foundation.

We judiciously walk the perimeters of the 15-foot-by-12-foot stationary trailer as a daily ritual. I spy the deadly nightshade weed proliferating around the tires and yank it out, while my partner proclaims my food expenses in the pastry department are exceeding 30%. No strudel for you this week, Mr. Prosit! Of course, corporate refers to this as lean manufacturing.