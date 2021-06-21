My View: Gemba walk yields productivity, pastries

Even small businesses deserve their day in the sun. Nine hours a week of transactions may stymie your imagination or rattle your opinions as to why pursue this course of action. Pursue we do, two rewarding days of the weekend. Feeding others is a gift I never dreamed to be worthy of.
My business partner is a retired member of the steelworkers' union as well as a veteran of a medical plastics manufacturing corporation from Rochester. His former successful company implemented the Gemba walk daily. Gemba means, “go where the work is.” You walk your territory, observe, communicate and solve problems right then and there.
I manufacture and sell pastries. He produces pierogi, potato pancakes, potato soup and a storm of German and Polish style accompaniments. While shut down due to the Covid-19 restrictions we continued the Gemba talks in a genuine effort to reignite our business on a solid foundation.
We judiciously walk the perimeters of the 15-foot-by-12-foot stationary trailer as a daily ritual. I spy the deadly nightshade weed proliferating around the tires and yank it out, while my partner proclaims my food expenses in the pastry department are exceeding 30%. No strudel for you this week, Mr. Prosit! Of course, corporate refers to this as lean manufacturing.
The brainchild behind the Gemba walk helped resurrect the suffering industries in Japan after World War II. Somehow this certain and unique methodology made its way to my backyard. There are times I never leave the property for fear I may have overlooked a subtle nuance that may have cost my business hundreds of dollars. Not true, but I am a creative pastry chef certainly unskilled by this wholly corporate, painstaking procedure.
Forty-five to 60 minutes a week Gemba walking with a lean teacher? So, when do I find time to strain the raspberry coulis, pop the cheesecakes in a water bath, turn out decorative buttercream flowers on a nail rose, bake crushed juniper berry pullman loaves of fresh bread to help address the frankfurters, whip the Chantilly cream for the pineapple upside down cakes?
My business partner sees what is wrong, while I observe what’s right. He is accustomed to the, “Go, look, see” procedure, looking for waste on the shop floor to maximize profit and minimize unnecessary expenses.
While I, on the other hand, seek out any opportunity to enhance my pastry cabinet via the most alluring and contemporary measures. That means, spending money.
Joseph Juran’s “Quality Control Handbook” at the end of WWII helped make Japanese businesses become more productive. He implemented courses for top and middle management training. The top 10 manufacturing companies in Japan embraced his studies.
I, on the other hand, consider what these studies have to do with my nine-hour-a-week business. My business partner, however, comfortably slides into these restraints, having been slowly immersed in this process. His beef braten, potato pancakes, pork chops, German meatballs, and liver and onions appear perfectly protected, manufactured and inspected within exacting Gemba environs.
However grateful I am, as well as corporate America, for the studies and applications of Joseph Juran for saving corporations from the devastation of failure, the Gemba walk intimidates me. Juran be praised, but as a free bird, I confess, I embraced the Lynyrd Skynyrd school of thought in all my years of manufacturing pastries.