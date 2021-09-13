My View: Gardening refreshes the mind and spirit

Gardening remains my preferred way to stay active and in good shape. I don’t mind getting dirty, and have even set aside dirt-stained pants and shirts for this chore.
I get totally immersed in the garden as I smell, see, touch and even hear nature while I work. Bees, worms, dragonflies and birdsong are my work companions.
As I walk around the gardens, picking tomatoes that turned from orange to ripe red after a day in the sun, snip off bundles of herbs and arugula to use in the kitchen later, and wait expectantly for the peppers to ripen, I think of the past generations of farmers and home gardeners that worked hard all summer toward this time of harvest.
Harvest festivals, a celebration of the food grown on the land, are historically held on or near the Sunday of the Harvest Moon that occurs close to the autumn equinox in September. This September let’s all enjoy the harvest of our gardens. Slow down and open your eyes to the beauty of life in the garden.
This summer we were delighted to discover a junco had built a nest in one of the front porch flower pots. Three speckled eggs were present and we were privileged to peek into the nest each day and eventually see the teeny birds that had hatched.
This season I was surprised to find dill, a couple of tomato plants and numerous annual flowers self-planted all over the garden, even in the cracks between paving stones. I even had a “guest” tomato plant in the fenced-in gravel dog area.
Little green tomatoes are promising an actual yield (if the dog doesn’t choose the area for a hot spot).
These self-planted seeds started sprouts early and bloomed just about when the nursery stock would have. So, why spend all that money at the nursery for started plants? I decided to try starting plants from this summer’s collected seeds that I plan to scatter next spring, anticipating a reward of colorful flowers.
Our dog, Cooper, came to us with an inborn gardener spirit. Each year, he approaches the vegetable patch regularly and chooses a cucumber or red tomato to his liking, harvests it, and parades around the lawn with the prize in his mouth.
My flower gardens are mostly perennials, but I like to place annuals for a blast of color here and there for a different look each year. In the past, I have weeded out the wild violet plants to best display some of the perennial plants or a grouping of special annuals. But that meant constant weeding, which I discovered through the years was a fruitless, unrewarding task. Why, oh why, does it take us so long to just give in and let nature take its course?
Deer always show up early in the growing season in my yard. Miraculously, they leave alone the vegetable garden, but they like to snack on the early green shoots of the hostas. Oh well, the deer were here first, so let it be.
At this time of changed normality and the need for all of us to find our route to satisfaction and relaxation, there is nothing like being a gardener.
As the poet and novelist May Sarton observed, “Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow circles of nature, is a help. Gardening is an instrument of grace.”
Spending time alone in the garden is a medicine that is easy to take. And you don’t have to register ahead of time and schedule a follow-up booster to receive this medicine.