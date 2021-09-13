My View: Gardening refreshes the mind and spirit

Little green tomatoes are promising an actual yield (if the dog doesn’t choose the area for a hot spot).

These self-planted seeds started sprouts early and bloomed just about when the nursery stock would have. So, why spend all that money at the nursery for started plants? I decided to try starting plants from this summer’s collected seeds that I plan to scatter next spring, anticipating a reward of colorful flowers.

Our dog, Cooper, came to us with an inborn gardener spirit. Each year, he approaches the vegetable patch regularly and chooses a cucumber or red tomato to his liking, harvests it, and parades around the lawn with the prize in his mouth.

My flower gardens are mostly perennials, but I like to place annuals for a blast of color here and there for a different look each year. In the past, I have weeded out the wild violet plants to best display some of the perennial plants or a grouping of special annuals. But that meant constant weeding, which I discovered through the years was a fruitless, unrewarding task. Why, oh why, does it take us so long to just give in and let nature take its course?