My View: Gardeners learn how to accept disappointment

Many long, cold winter months I waited, looking forward to the growing season, warmer days and calm comfortable nights. When summer finally arrived, I was between an injury to my left shin and a pinched nerve in my neck. I got as much done as I was able, but not all I had hoped. I look around my gardens and it shows. A pang of disappointment fills my heart. After two years of isolation, I was ready to get on with things, and I had filled my calendar with post-pandemic dreams.

A bright yellow beam of morning sunlight cuts through the fog on this cool morning by the lake. My intention in getting up early was to make up for lost time. I’ve finally recovered from my injuries, and worked fewer than 50 hours for the first time in 100 weeks. I woke full of optimism and intention, and after a cup of hot black coffee decided to make a plan.

Calling to the dog, together we took a slow walk through the cold dew on the long grass that used to be my lawn. I then added “mowing” to my ever-growing list. I became discouraged at the sight of the powdery mildew on my cucumber vines, disappointed at the anticipated yield of my tomatoes, frustrated that the birds beat me to every last elderberry, and agitated that the rabbits have cut the stem of every single pea plant in the garden. They’d grown for 11 weeks, and I needed 12. My tender pods were taken before their last week of nourishment.

The corn seed I bought was no good. When I opened the packets to plant in the spring, I found dust in the envelopes. Some tiny pest had eaten into nearly half my seed. It’s all I had, so I planted it anyway. As expected, germination was spotty. A second planting weeks later in the empty spaces of the garden was too late to help, and pollination was incomplete. Each ear of corn when opened, looks like a kid with missing teeth. The deer don’t seem to mind though, the fence at the gardens perimeter is merely a suggestion, and they pay no mind.

And then, I accidentally stepped on and broke my sprinkler, which was lost under a thick mat of crabgrass. I had stopped using it after my cistern went dry and I saw my first water bill.

“I give up,” I thought to myself. And in that moment of surrender I found myself again.

While quitting has always held negative connotations for me, I am beginning to understand the value of yielding to things greater than myself. This year the weeds won.

But in my defeat, I discovered I am now free to harvest only what the day and my garden offers, instead of unrealized expectations.

This morning, at least for a little while anyway, instead of pulling weeds, I am present to other things.

The sky is a powerful deep blue and there are a multitude of geese calling out from above. Cicadas and crickets loudly fill the day. Somehow without my noticing, they have replaced the neighborhood soundscape previously dominated by the peeps, chirps and croaks of the frogs.

Standing to stretch from my stooped position, I notice the first brush of color in the trees, bend again to pick up something to put some peppers in, and exchange greetings with a large toad that was hiding underneath my pail. I hear laughter as neighbors collect the kids to go to the county fair, and I say “yes” to the woman in the blue bonnet who came to my door offering homemade baked goods from the back of a horse-drawn buggy.

“I gave up.” But I am also eating pie.