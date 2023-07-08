If your faith in mankind has been a little shaky lately, I suggest a garden walk. Last summer, I spent several hours touring gardens open to the public for the 19th annual Village of Williamsville Garden Walk. I came away with new respect for the ingenuity, creativity and industry of my gardening neighbors, not to mention their kindness and generosity in opening their gardens to me and other strangers.

The first home I toured was a good example of an ordinary front view morphing into a fabulous backyard scene which included a charming, covered bridge spanning a stream, a swimming pool wedged into the hillside and tiered gardens accessed by a variety of artistic stairs. I asked a couple walking near me about the ground cover, which they said was myrtle. It looked great to this gardening newbie. Another uplifting garden walk feature is that fellow walkers are typically friendly and helpful.

Continuing the theme of hidden vistas, I walked into the backyard of one home to find that the backyard was perched on a high cliff with a spectacular view of the Glen Park waterfalls. The homeowner identified plants in answer to my questions. Most of the owners of the open gardens were there to greet people and answer questions, which is another wonderful feature of the event. Some even offered refreshments, like this homeowner who handed out cold water and homemade cookies.

I only saw one garden with a serious vegetable effort, but it was very well done. There was a big compost pile with a thermometer that the gardener directed me to check. The temperature was 140 degrees. The gardener explained that this high temperature kills weed seeds, turning the compost into an excellent growing medium. Refreshments at this garden included a zucchini.

In passing, I could see that the village’s public gardens were beautiful, but I did not want to stop since they are always available whereas the private gardens were only open for the two-day event. So, I pressed on to see every open private garden. The first day, I saw 14 gardens on foot. The second day I saw two and – full disclosure – I did drive to the two gardens.

I’m so glad I did Day 2, because one of the gardens was at a house that backed up to the ruins of an old castle on a 2-acre island in Ellicott Creek. The homeowners had recently purchased the island and they are in the process of renovating the castle. I was able to walk over the bridge to the island and view the castle through the fence protecting it. It is an amazing site! The homeowners said that the renovation will probably take 15 years. Later, at home, I was able to look up the castle and read about its fascinating history. Google “Williamsville Castle.”

The other home we saw on Day 2 had terrific significance for me because it showed how the homeowner had creatively faced her raised deck with railroad ties. Our raised deck is faced with deteriorating brick that we need to replace. Maybe we can duplicate this creative railroad tie solution.

I am so grateful I had the opportunity to take part in this inspiring event. Thank you to everyone who made it possible including, of course, the amazing gardeners!