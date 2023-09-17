Last year was supposed to be my last garage sale. “No more,” I pronounced. It is a lot of time and effort trying to unload all that stuff we have been accumulating only to sell for a fraction of what we originally paid for it. But my neighbor Karen was organizing a blockwide garage sale. She asked us to join in. I did. I never expect to get anywhere near what I paid for something in the first place.

Garage sales are not meant to make money. They are supposed to declutter your house of those must-have gadgets, tools, clothing and time-saving devices. Only a fraction of it ever gets sold.

There were a few surprises at this one, though. My boombox sold for $5. It sat there for two days, and when I went for a cup of coffee, my wife sold it. I had tried to sell it to three different people, to no avail. Apparently, my salesmanship skills were not convincing. My “authentic” Texas cowboy hat that I bought for $100 in Houston 50 years ago, and never wore, sold to a woman from Switzerland for $20. I imagine today a new hat would sell for several hundred dollars. She got a bargain.

My cordless drill sold for $12. The car vacuum I never used sold for $8. My old stereo receiver sold for $20. It came with the ”Stereo Advantage Lifetime Warranty.“ Are they still even in business? My wife’s jigsaw puzzles sat there unsold for the most part at $5 each and she wasn’t negotiating their price. My stuff was negotiable – hers wasn’t.

The box of free things was very popular. It had a variety of lids from pots and pans along with other items. One lady was giving me a hard time about the free vacuum cleaner. She wanted a demo on it. I plugged it in to show her it worked but she still persisted. Finally I told her, “Lady, it’s free you have nothing to lose. If it doesn’t work throw it out.” She took it with a degree of skepticism. Another free bin was filled with cables and cords. That emptied fast.

Costume jewelry is very popular and sells quickly. Many kitchen gadgets are still unsold. There were four sets of dishes that we inherited from grandparents and parents. Our children don’t want them. No one wants them. Grandma’s fine china doesn’t mean much anymore. No one even looked at my full set of golf clubs with cart. Disappointing.

I tried to cut a deal on my wife’s jigsaw puzzles only to get that look of scorn from her that means shush up and mind my own business. That’s a look I have learned to obey after 47 years of marriage.

What were the positives on the garage sale? We did meet many nice people. Also, no meals are cooked on garage sale weekend, so it’s a great time to indulge in takeout. Anything that was not sold does not go back in the house. Goodwill and Salvation Army were the recipients of a healthy load of items they have better luck selling. The Teacher’s Desk of Buffalo got many unsold school-related supplies that schools can always use. That was good. All the money collected went to my wife. She says it is her casino money.

Next year when neighbor Karen organizes a garage sale, I’m bringing my stuff straight to the Goodwill and going on vacation. It’s easier.