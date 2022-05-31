My View: Front row seats for a natural wonder

In early May of last year, a lone mourning dove took up residence at the base of a potted evergreen on my parents’ back deck.

My parents had recently moved to a condo after more than 50 years in the home where they had raised five children and created a lifetime of memories. They were still adjusting to their new surroundings. The deck, overlooking a quiet section of Ellicott Creek, had become a treasured spot. The arrival of this gentle visitor was a welcome bonus.

I live nearby and stop in most evenings. Every visit now included an update on “the bird,” which, upon the discovery of two small white eggs, proved not to have been so solo. My mother reported the appearance of another adult, presumably the father, who “made a lot of noise and flew away.” Soon the eggs hatched, two chicks my father confidently tagged “the brother and the sister.”

In a matter of weeks, the chicks had reached almost the size of the adults. My folks kept watch, hoping to catch the moment of first flight. Unfortunately, they missed it, looking out one afternoon to find the birds gone, a humble gathering of twigs all that remained.

Summer passed, fall passed, winter passed. Spring came and one month apart, to the day, my folks celebrated their 90th birthdays. In early May, the mother dove returned, settling without fanfare into her secluded spot.

In short order, and to my parents’ great appreciation, the prior year’s pattern began to play itself out anew. Again, two small white eggs. Again, the father showed up, made noise, flew away. In due time, a new “brother and sister” appeared and quickly outgrew the nest.

The time approached for the chicks to leave. This time my folks had front row seats. “Such a part of the world, and we got to watch,” said my mother.

My father led me to the back deck eager to share the details. “Right there,” he said, pointing to the seat of a green metal chair. “I looked out and that’s where the sister was.” He pointed out the father’s position on the side rail and the mother’s on the front.

The other chick, the brother in my father’s version of events, had fallen to the grass. The mother had then taken to charging up and down the rail squawking frantically at both chicks, while the father trumpeted uselessly from the sidelines and the chicks cooed their own anxious two cents through the gaps.

“It was like an opera,” my father said. Okay, yes. Not the cacophony I had begun to conjure, rather a story played out in music, complete with a mother’s desperate plea in the face of an uncaring universe, rising tension (will the young birds fly their way into adulthood?), and, of course, the interplay of voice. “Like they were talking to each other,” my father said. This went on for over an hour, then one second the “brother” had joined his “sister” on the chair and in the next they were gone. All of them. “It all happened so fast,” my father said, an expression that comes to him often these days.

The deck remains a pleasant place to sit. I have added some hanging baskets to go with the evergreen. There are many mourning doves in the neighborhood. When my parents hear their distinctive call, they can’t help but wonder whether it might be their bird. Maybe. Their own little Elsa. In the meantime, I feed and water the evergreen, keeping the stage set in hope of next year’s aria.