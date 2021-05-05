My View: From spark to flame, a writer’s combustion

When I moved to East Aurora in 2010, I was still piecing together a life shattered by tragedy, and also facing the effects of becoming an empty nester. As the months slipped away, I realized that I needed to find other activities to fill my days.
I discovered a creative writing class offered through a community education program. It was moderated by Rick Ohler, who had organized the sessions since the mid-1980s. Over the years, I had dabbled in the art of writing and enjoyed expressing myself through that medium. I had especially enjoyed organizing a newsletter and writing articles about my children’s elementary school for a small local newspaper when we lived in Ohio. Granted, my name often was not included in those pieces, but it was still thrilling to see my writing in print.
Now, though, it seemed like I had put writing on the back shelf, where it was rapidly collecting dust. Perhaps this writing class was my incentive to get busy and do some housecleaning.
Discovering and joining the East Aurora group was one of the best things I ever did, and their encouragement and inspiration were instrumental in my ability to write my book, “One on the Ground.”
A diverse group of writers have joined me in the last 10 years. Even through the pandemic, we congregate by Zoom sessions. Although I miss gathering around tables to read and discuss our works, the ability to welcome those living in California, Florida and Massachusetts has added another dimension to the assemblies.
We are always looking for new ideas to write about. Every now and then we are given prompts in the hope that those suggested snippets will unearth an idea that perhaps, unbeknownst to us, was hidden within our minds, just waiting to be discovered.
Several of those prompts did work their magic in recent months.
“Some Enchanted Evening” brought back to me a memorable night my husband and I spent in Toronto in 2009, and “Balancing Act” seemed to sum up how Covid-19 has necessitated a need for me to develop a new balancing act, as I totter back and forth on the swaying tightrope of life these days. “Hindsight is 2020” compared my 2019 calendar, which ended up tattered from overuse, to 2020’s calendar that was as crisp and new as the day I bought it.
But, “Shared Fire” definitely put me in a euphoric state.
An idea flickered in my mind, and made me reminiscent of feelings that I, and I am sure other writers, experience when we encounter a blank canvas before us.
It starts with a spark, a flash of light that stirs up excitement. Perhaps it came from a memory of the past, or was activated by something you saw, heard or smelled. It could have been extraordinary to you, yet unremarkable to others, but that spark awakened your senses.
Heat and light collided and resulted in a combustion of thoughts racing through your head. That is how it begins, and as a writer, you hurry to express the experience not only for yourself, but for others. The urge is strong, and often you work at a feverish pace, afraid that you will be unable to fan the fire to satisfy the need you feel to put your words onto paper.
When successful, it is as though a meteor is racing through your brain. There are so many words that could describe the sensations you feel. It is exhilarating, intoxicating and puts you in a blissful state.
Perhaps you do not experience those vibrations every time you attempt to write, but every now and then you hit the jackpot, and the resulting buzz almost seems like a miracle to you.
That is why we continue to write, hoping that we somehow have managed to share the fire that possessed us.
If we are lucky, an ember will remain to start another fire, too.
There are so many stories that deserve to be told. It is important that we remember and preserve them for future generations. The sense of accomplishment and satisfaction we can receive from writing is well worth the effort. Grab that pen, or hit those computer keys, and share your story.