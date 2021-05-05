My View: From spark to flame, a writer’s combustion

We are always looking for new ideas to write about. Every now and then we are given prompts in the hope that those suggested snippets will unearth an idea that perhaps, unbeknownst to us, was hidden within our minds, just waiting to be discovered.

Several of those prompts did work their magic in recent months.

“Some Enchanted Evening” brought back to me a memorable night my husband and I spent in Toronto in 2009, and “Balancing Act” seemed to sum up how Covid-19 has necessitated a need for me to develop a new balancing act, as I totter back and forth on the swaying tightrope of life these days. “Hindsight is 2020” compared my 2019 calendar, which ended up tattered from overuse, to 2020’s calendar that was as crisp and new as the day I bought it.

But, “Shared Fire” definitely put me in a euphoric state.

An idea flickered in my mind, and made me reminiscent of feelings that I, and I am sure other writers, experience when we encounter a blank canvas before us.

It starts with a spark, a flash of light that stirs up excitement. Perhaps it came from a memory of the past, or was activated by something you saw, heard or smelled. It could have been extraordinary to you, yet unremarkable to others, but that spark awakened your senses.