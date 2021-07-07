My View: From pit of despair, it's Poczik to the rescue

If you are reading this My View article, then you are probably as much a fan of this column as I am. And the name Bob Poczik will be familiar to you since he’s had so many articles published here – way more than my 27.

He has been blessed with a gift few of us can match when it comes to putting words on paper, although admittedly, he and I do share a friendly rivalry as to who will get published next.

But in addition to this – and here is where I get left out – he is a brilliant speaker as well. You put me in front of a crowd of people and I suddenly become dumb – or is it numb?

Well, maybe both. But this is definitely not the case when it comes to Bob. He is as adroit with the spoken word as he is with the written one.

So why then, when I heard that he was giving a program at our mutual Clarence Senior Center, didn’t I immediately run into the office and put my name on the list of those who want to attend?

I mistakenly thought I would wait until I got my Silver Streak, the center’s monthly newspaper, and would then submit a list of all the programs in which I wanted to partake.