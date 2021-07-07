My View: From pit of despair, it's Poczik to the rescue

If you are reading this My View article, then you are probably as much a fan of this column as I am. And the name Bob Poczik will be familiar to you since he’s had so many articles published here – way more than my 27.
He has been blessed with a gift few of us can match when it comes to putting words on paper, although admittedly, he and I do share a friendly rivalry as to who will get published next.
But in addition to this – and here is where I get left out – he is a brilliant speaker as well. You put me in front of a crowd of people and I suddenly become dumb – or is it numb?
Well, maybe both. But this is definitely not the case when it comes to Bob. He is as adroit with the spoken word as he is with the written one.
So why then, when I heard that he was giving a program at our mutual Clarence Senior Center, didn’t I immediately run into the office and put my name on the list of those who want to attend?
I mistakenly thought I would wait until I got my Silver Streak, the center’s monthly newspaper, and would then submit a list of all the programs in which I wanted to partake.
These, of course, would include Bob’s presentation as choice No. 1. Knowing how very popular he is as a speaker, it should not have come as a surprise to me that the list was filled just like that, and I was No. 7 on the waiting list.
No. 7 meant it was quite obvious I was going to lose out on hearing his presentation about Thomas Edison’s life and inventions.
There are no words to describe the disappointment I felt on learning this sad news, and wished to share it with everyone, including Bob.
I emailed him my regrets, only to have him email me back saying I was to go as his guest when he presented the same subject a couple of weeks earlier for the Amherst Book Club. His guest!
He would, in fact, drive me there since I had no idea where the venue was located. How much more could he have done for me? He sent me directions to his house, where I parked my car and entered his.
We enjoyed a nice conversation on the trip to the hall and arrived there early enough for him to set up his projector and microphone. I was seated at the speaker’s round table, and was joined with seven other ladies as the presentation time neared.
We were, by the way, seated at one of many tables – Bob never has to worry about not having enough for an audience.
It was, as always, a most interesting program. I learned so many fascinating facts about Edison that I never knew. It was a fun way to become educated.
And, as Bob’s guest, I was the recipient of a delicious lunch, consisting of chicken salad resting in a scooped-out pineapple shell, surrounded by large pieces of fruit that was as pretty as it was tasty.
Could this resolved tragedy get any better? I don’t think so.
There is a tune from “West Side Story” titled “I Feel Pretty.” I find myself singing it at the top of my lungs, only I’m obliged to change the words to “I Feel Special.”
What a lovely gesture on his part, and also on the part of the Amherst Book Club for making this occasion one that I will never forget.