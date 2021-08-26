My View: From kale to kohlrabi, our farm box delivers

“What do we have this week?” I inquired of my husband, as he lugged in our most recent “farm box” delivery. “Lots of kale?”
I asked this because I saw bundles of it spilling out of the box. “Yeah, hope you have something to do with it,” he replied. “I don’t particularly care for it.”
That made two of us, and I didn’t have any salad bars that needed decorating. Fortunately, a co-worker is vegan and was more than happy to take it for juice. I made him repeat the juice part, as I couldn’t imagine how that was possible, but we were both happy with the arrangement.
My husband unpacked the rest of our biweekly delivery. Some gorgeous nectarines, a couple of cucumbers that looked like they had Peyronie’s disease, zucchini, squash, corn, peaches, a bunch of apples and some red potatoes. Then he carefully unwrapped a separate bundle, which held our favorite item – beautiful, fresh flowers.
This is our first summer doing the now ubiquitous farm box. Customers sign up for weekly or biweekly deliveries that are dropped off at a prearranged location.
Our supplier offered mini, small and large boxes. We decided on a small box but after the first few deliveries thought we could move down a notch to the mini size. With only two of us (and one of us a picky eater, though I won’t say who), we were at times giving away as much as we consumed. Being the non-picky eater, I feel compelled to eat as much of the produce as possible (minus the flowers), often resulting in me standing over the kitchen sink at midnight with peach juice dribbling down my chin.
There are definite pluses and minuses to the farm box arrangement. The pluses: fresh produce, support of local farmers, and a variety of items every delivery. Like Forrest Gump’s chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.
Minuses: More often than not there’s something I wouldn’t buy otherwise because we don’t like it. Also, after a few days I find myself waving away fruit flies that discover the uneaten produce. In neither category are the items we’ve never tried and discovered we liked.
“What’s kohlrabi?” my hubby asked the first week. Good question. I looked online, found out it was a cruciferous (i.e. gassy) vegetable, and decided to do a simple slice and roast of the bulbous, turnipy looking green. That actually turned out pretty well and while I wouldn’t rush out to buy more, neither of us disliked it, at least not until later that evening.
We do like zucchini and squash, but it’s the time of year when anyone with a garden is pushing them on everyone in sight, and our ability to consume mass quantities is limited. I dumped a couple in the bag with the kale and kept the rest.
I do love the fresh fruit, with few exceptions, so that disappears first. Also, it tends to go bad more quickly than the veggies, as evidenced by the pint of raspberries we had to toss one day after our delivery. There’s not a way to return things, but fortunately it’s a rare occurrence.
Finally, the fresh flowers we pay extra for. They’re worth every penny and would be more expensive if buying them elsewhere. My husband shocked me by arranging them in a fashion worthy of a professional florist. I was surprised and pleased by this latent display of talent.
All in all, we’re happy with our farm box deliveries and plan to continue them. Just hold the kale, please.