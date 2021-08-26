My View: From kale to kohlrabi, our farm box delivers

“What do we have this week?” I inquired of my husband, as he lugged in our most recent “farm box” delivery. “Lots of kale?”

I asked this because I saw bundles of it spilling out of the box. “Yeah, hope you have something to do with it,” he replied. “I don’t particularly care for it.”

That made two of us, and I didn’t have any salad bars that needed decorating. Fortunately, a co-worker is vegan and was more than happy to take it for juice. I made him repeat the juice part, as I couldn’t imagine how that was possible, but we were both happy with the arrangement.

My husband unpacked the rest of our biweekly delivery. Some gorgeous nectarines, a couple of cucumbers that looked like they had Peyronie’s disease, zucchini, squash, corn, peaches, a bunch of apples and some red potatoes. Then he carefully unwrapped a separate bundle, which held our favorite item – beautiful, fresh flowers.

This is our first summer doing the now ubiquitous farm box. Customers sign up for weekly or biweekly deliveries that are dropped off at a prearranged location.