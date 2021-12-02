My View: From gag phone calls to TikTok pranking

Recently I was out to dinner with a group of women in an Italian restaurant. We were seated at a long table across from the takeout station, chatting and eating.

Three teens – a young girl and two boys – sat on stools at the takeout counter, and the youngest of them kept trying to catch my eye. I took a deeper look and noticed he was frantically waving his hand and plugging his nose. One of his friends had most likely released some gas.

Some of us at the table coughed and waved at the air in disgust. One of my friends noticed the girl was filming us before running away. We laughed and joked about how we were destined to become TikTok, Twitter or Instagram stars that night, although none of us really knew how these apps worked. Pranks have certainly changed since I was a teen.

My best friend and I used to get a kick out of making what we'd call funny phone calls. When we were bored we'd pick up the phone, no fears of the number identification or call-back options in the 1960s. Anonymously we'd call our victim and wait breathlessly while he or she repeatedly said, “Hello? Is anyone there?”