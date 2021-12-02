My View: From gag phone calls to TikTok pranking

Recently I was out to dinner with a group of women in an Italian restaurant. We were seated at a long table across from the takeout station, chatting and eating.
Three teens – a young girl and two boys – sat on stools at the takeout counter, and the youngest of them kept trying to catch my eye. I took a deeper look and noticed he was frantically waving his hand and plugging his nose. One of his friends had most likely released some gas.
Some of us at the table coughed and waved at the air in disgust. One of my friends noticed the girl was filming us before running away. We laughed and joked about how we were destined to become TikTok, Twitter or Instagram stars that night, although none of us really knew how these apps worked. Pranks have certainly changed since I was a teen.
My best friend and I used to get a kick out of making what we'd call funny phone calls. When we were bored we'd pick up the phone, no fears of the number identification or call-back options in the 1960s. Anonymously we'd call our victim and wait breathlessly while he or she repeatedly said, “Hello? Is anyone there?”
We'd chuckle and hang up after a few seconds, mission accomplished. We often chose one particular friend with whom we had a love-hate relationship, and I think she suspected us. I still remember how she cured me of ever making another call like that.
One time we called and she waited in perfect silence. She was breathing, we could hear that. We were breathing and quietly waiting as the seconds rolled into two long minutes. Then she said, “Thanks for hanging on long enough for us to trace this call!”
I used that line recently when I was party to one of the frequent “Help me, Grandma” scams my mom receives. The caller said she was her granddaughter, out of luck and money, and needed some cash to pay for medicine, the money safely to go through a third party.
Instead of hanging up as my mom does, I kept her on the line for two minutes, asking questions and pretending to be the gullible grandma. Then I said the famous words: “Thank you for staying on the line long enough to trace this call.”
Click.
Just last night I experienced yet another 2021 version of a funny phone call: a Zoom bomb. This time the 12 of us were in a Zoom meeting, sharing in earnest, when suddenly we heard strange grunting and noticed three new unknown people on the call. It wasn't playful; their names were white supremacist names, the words they shouted were curses.
We ended the call, and when we resumed our technology skills blocked them from entering the call. The safety of our meeting had been breached, and I wondered how people could enjoy making such trouble.
For me it was boredom and in some strange way, a feeling of power, feeling in control. Back then I had to laugh at others to feel good about myself. If I was mocking you, you couldn't mock me.
It doesn't really matter if it's an intrusive phone call, stink spray or a Zoom bomb; the need to puff ourselves up over someone else's distress is apparently still part of the human condition. I do have to laugh at myself: been there, done that.