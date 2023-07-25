Ross FeltzIt was a gathering of cousins, all raised in Buffalo, but now scattered except for one. We were hosted at a beautiful, secluded lakeside home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore by Paul and Cheryl, both raised in Orchard Park, Paul with two brothers.

Paul’s younger brother, Tom, arrived from New Hampshire while the eldest, George, flew in from South Dakota. We were celebrating George’s 80th birthday, but all three had June birthdays, so it was a multi-celebration.

My wife, Marie, and her brother, Howie, who still lives in Buffalo and wore a Buffalo-related shirt each day, are cousins of the brothers. Their mothers were sisters. The sixth cousin at the gathering, Dan, traveled from North Carolina.

All six were often together as youths since their parents were either related or friends. Dan’s mother and Marie’s mother were friends since attending Buffalo State Teachers College and both became home economics teachers. My wife followed in their footsteps. Hence, all three moms were friends.

Throughout the three days we were there, our host had what seemed like thousands of photo collages displaying in an ongoing slide show on the big screen television. Many were photos of family gathering at various homes and places in and around Buffalo, like Chestnut Ridge, Cazenovia Park, Camp Pioneer in Angola the streets of South Buffalo, Kensington-Bailey shops, and more.

Our ages are all within 10 years of each other so there were lots of shared memories, experiences of formative years, influential people and advice given by elders. Even I, who didn’t come to know any of them until I started dating the cousin who became my wife, was able to participate.

Driving back from Maryland, my reflections turned to my own memories of summers of my youth. Determinative years. When paths to adventure were journeyed on foot and bicycles, not the internet. When streaming meant swimming in Blossom Creek, not watching online videos.

A trip to the beach meant an hour drive through Lackawanna to Camp Pioneer in Angola for a picnic. We hoped the aroma from steelmaking wouldn’t be too annoying. Later, that aroma meant you had one of the sought-after summer college jobs in the coke ovens. Those guys were heroes to us who were just starting out with paper routes.

When I was around 15, much to the chagrin of my mother, I woke up in the wee hours of the morning to walk to the Clinton Street farmers market to see if I could get picked by a farmer who needed help unloading his truck and displaying his produce for local restaurants and corner grocers who bought by the bushel or two, or more.

I was blessed to be pointed at one morning by Harold Henry of the Henry & Sons Farm in Eden. After proving myself worthy, he asked me to start coming out to the farm to work in the fields. He would provide transportation back on their daily truck that delivered large orders of fresh-from-the-farm produce to the Loblaws warehouse walking distance from home.

An after-school job in the Larkin Warehouse, a stint on an Erie Lackawanna track gang and college summer jobs at Tonawanda’s Durez Plastics followed and shaped good habits.

An important Buffalo reconnection was made with the opening dinner of that Maryland celebration. My wife made beef on weck. She has perfected turning kaiser rolls into authentic kimmelwecks and cooked the 10-pound roast with garlic and carrots– my mother’s recipe.

We ate leftover beef with new fresh rolls that last day, and Marie and I each had another while driving home the next day. Buffalo memories. Buffalo tastiness.