My View: Friendships evolve and strengthen over time

Cousin, sister, high school classmate, college classmate – when we met those were their places in my life; now, they are people for whom the word "friend" comes up short in describing the relationship. When you have cried with all of them more than once, laughed hysterically with them and stood shoulder to shoulder with them at both heartbreaking and heartwarming life milestones, it seems there should be another word that better describes what they are and for how long they have been in your life.

My cousin Martha was my very first playmate and is my longest friend. My earliest memory of her is when I was about 3 years old. Our personalities are quite different, so our relationship has not always been smooth, but she has seen me through my darkest of days and is in some of my very best early memories – like trick or treating together, sleepovers and early ventures into dating.

My sister Judy is 13 years younger than me. I can remember word for word the first time she put several sentences together and I sometimes embarrass her by reciting them. As these sentences describe an incident in the barn on the family farm, I save this recital for select audiences.

I married and moved out of the house when Judy was only 7; then, when she was 18, she followed some friends to South Carolina where she has lived ever since. About 15 years ago, we told each other of a shared experience, something we had told hardly anyone else. It was the type of experience that changes a person forever; sharing it with each other changed our relationship forever. The relationship we now have is one of my life’s greatest gifts.

When I was 14, I transitioned from a small parochial school to a public high school. I was shy and quiet; it was a very difficult change for me. Connie was an outgoing, popular cheerleader, someone I never would have thought would be my friend. Miss Peter’s shorthand class brought us together. Connie needed help with that class, and I was one of Miss Peter’s star pupils. Fifty-eight years later, we are "friends since 14,” seeing each other through both the good and bad times that those years have handed us.

Delaney, Dieterle, Dunn. In 1967 D’Youville assigned incoming freshmen to rooms alphabetically. That is why, 55 years later, Judy Dieterle is a best friend. When I thought I would fail Beginning French because the teacher did not speak English in the class and I was lost, she recruited Marz, a student on our floor, to help me. Judy, a city girl, spent a weekend at my home in farm country and proudly told everyone of her experience milking a cow. At the end of our freshman year, I transferred to a different college. At the end of our sophomore year, she was maid of honor at my wedding.

Life has blessed me with four fantastic friends (can I call them the Fab Four?). Geography has never been in our favor in fostering our friendships – Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida are homes to three of them and one lives an hour away from me.

This past June, an anniversary party was to have brought us all together. It would have been the first time in 25 years that the women who have been my life supports and companions through the hard times and hilarious times would be together once again. Unfortunately, serious health problems of a family member kept one away. She was present in my heart and thoughts that day and, as my college friend Judy says, life is good.