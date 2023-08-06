I come from a long line of people who stayed put. Once they arrived in America – exhausted, perhaps, after long and arduous sea journeys from England and Germany – they were done travelling. Even my parents seemed to still be recovering. We went nowhere, except to my grandparents’ farm, where we spent two weeks every summer with my cousins. My own children, however, apparently didn’t get the memo.

For almost 30 years, I’ve had the same three pictures on my refrigerator. The first is of our firstborn at about 9 months, sitting in a wicker laundry basket full of clothes fresh from the dryer, the gaze of her huge blue eyes unbroken.

The next is our middle child at about 3, our golden-haired boy – who now shaves his head and sports a beard – posed in the front hall in an oversized sweatshirt, rain boots and a jaunty little elf hat.

The last one is the baby, maybe 2 in the picture, standing in the pantry wearing a Sesame Street romper, one shoe off, one shoe on (like Deedle Deedle Dumpling) and holding a child-size broom, with which she used to love to help sweep the kitchen.

There must have been some reason I took each of these pictures, something that spoke to me. Now, it all blurs into the wash of time. At first, they were contemporary images, funny little glimpses of a moment. And then they stayed, somewhat nostalgically, a year or two until the subjects themselves would look at them and comment: “Look how little I used to be” or “How come I only have one shoe?”

By the time they were teenagers, the comments were more aggressive. “Mom, this is getting really lame.” “Why don’t you put up that one of me at the basketball tournament?” “Mom, you said I was a beautiful baby. I look like a seahorse!”

The longer the pictures stayed there, the more useful they became. One day after some teenage drama, I dragged one of my “independent” children over to the fridge and stopped her in front of the freezer door. “See that?” I said. Sighs. Eye rolls. “When you go out and don’t call or come home late or don’t answer your phone, this is who I imagine out on the streets, alone.” This little person in the bib, this little elf-boy, this tiny kitchen helper. No matter how old they get, these defenseless little creatures are the ones unaccounted for, and the panic that strikes my heart is the same as though one of those toddlers were MIA.

I used to say that for the first 10 years, we chased the kids around the house, for the second 10 years we chased them around town, and ever since, we’ve been chasing them around the country. One of them has moved to LA. The youngest zips around the continent like she’s doing errands: Minnesota, California, Arizona, Texas, Florida. The firstborn and her husband travel constantly: Paris, Lisbon, Positano, London, Beijing. What happened to that little girl I plunked down in the laundry basket and turned my back on for just a minute?

Somehow, I’ve raised three globetrotters who get on planes as easily as they once rode their bikes through the neighborhood. But here in the kitchen, time stands still, and so do my little fridge-folk, gazing at me from childhood, content to just stay put.