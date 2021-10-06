My View: Freedom of clothing choice has never been absolute

Gender was a factor in clothing selection. Boys wore shirts, while girls donned blouses. Today’s unisex word for items worn above the waist called “tops” was rarely heard back then. Working women uniformly wore skirts and dresses to the office and even in factories. Farm field work that required bending over to pick vegetables, however, necessitated pants as much for modesty sake as practicality.

Societal expectations allowed little freedom and few choices. Now children can choose from several outfits that they feel like wearing, even the right color to match their mood that day. Girls age 5 and below often select dresses in their favorite pink or purple colors, while those above that age, of either sex, invariably choose jeans worn everywhere, including school.

Neither the day’s activity nor parental preference bears much on the child’s decision in today’s age of freedom and liberty. We kids were denied weighty wear decision-making, as our mothers chose our clothes based on which of the three or four dresses was ironed. Admittedly, clothing made of natural fibers (cotton, wool, linen) necessitated more care than the wash-and-wear fabrics of today.