My View: Freedom of clothing choice has never been absolute

Children today are wearing masks to school – whether mandated or by parental choice. Health concerns were not a factor in deciding what to wear when I was young more than 80 years ago.
Children and adults wore clothing that reflected activities, seasons and even the wearer’s gender. Girls wore dresses to school, no matter the weather; boys, pants either short or long. Winter cold necessitated leggings – warm, insulated pants held up with straps over the shoulders that sometimes got twisted.
Fashion dictates of that era included wool coats and matching bonnets for us girls, and visored ear-flap hats for young boys. Closets contained two sets of winter outdoor gear – one for play and one for dress. This was before the wash and wear invention of polyester and synthetic fabric that allowed muddy play outfits to be thrown in the washing machine.
Not just seasons, but daily activity demanded a particular wardrobe item deemed suitable for the occasion. Every kid had play clothes such as dungarees or bib-topped jeans called overalls. Play clothes were only worn after school or weekends, then known as Saturday and Sunday. After-school and Saturday play clothes allowed kids greater freedom to get dirty playing outside; foot rubbers allowed splashing in puddles, but Sunday meant church and dress up including tie or buckle leather shoes because sneakers were for play only.
Gender was a factor in clothing selection. Boys wore shirts, while girls donned blouses. Today’s unisex word for items worn above the waist called “tops” was rarely heard back then. Working women uniformly wore skirts and dresses to the office and even in factories. Farm field work that required bending over to pick vegetables, however, necessitated pants as much for modesty sake as practicality.
Societal expectations allowed little freedom and few choices. Now children can choose from several outfits that they feel like wearing, even the right color to match their mood that day. Girls age 5 and below often select dresses in their favorite pink or purple colors, while those above that age, of either sex, invariably choose jeans worn everywhere, including school.
Neither the day’s activity nor parental preference bears much on the child’s decision in today’s age of freedom and liberty. We kids were denied weighty wear decision-making, as our mothers chose our clothes based on which of the three or four dresses was ironed. Admittedly, clothing made of natural fibers (cotton, wool, linen) necessitated more care than the wash-and-wear fabrics of today.
Freedom of choice gave way to necessity and convenience. For adults the workforce similarly allowed few choices in the days when a uniform identified one’s work and status, or simply was necessary to keep one’s own clothing clean. Even home cooking called for aprons to cover ladies’ day dresses. Doctors, nurses, nuns, gas station attendants, even elevator operators, postal clerks and waitresses, had to wear uniforms commensurate with their work demands. Not much freedom when work requirements were accepted as just part of the job.
Today, when people are linking liberty and freedom with resistance to governments requiring mask wearing during a global pandemic, I reflect on the lack of options to wear what we wanted, which was denied by accepted rules of social convention. Admittedly, the situations and impact on society are not the same, but freedom of choice when it comes to what one wears, whether a mask or clothing, has never been absolute.