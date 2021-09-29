My View: Fraying cable line traced to munching squirrels

Many people have been spending too much time at home lately due to the pandemic. It has converted me into a home-based remote computer tutor, working evenings and weekends. As my husband is already retired, this often leaves us with too much free time. So now we watch more TV than we did before.
When I previously left my house a few days a week for work, I relied heavily on my digital video recorder cable box to record all the TV that I was missing. Although I work at home now, I still have the same recording habits.
It seems that my box is never at rest, and late at night I imagine that I hear it groaning and trying to catch its breath while recording practically around the clock. But recently the unthinkable happened. I came into the TV room one night and saw that my box was blank. No blinking lights, no time clock, no cable signal.
Of course, I quickly ran into trouble when calling the cable company customer service, as their automated assistance is designed for Wi-Fi users. Well, I must confess – my house still has wired cable TV and internet. This sounds old-fashioned, but it works for us. People remark all the time about our wired home setup, and suggest that we “join the rest of the world in the 21st century” with Wi-Fi, smartphones, smart cars, TV sticks, streaming, etc. Eventually we might.
Cable tech support decided that my DVR box had passed on, after seven faithful years of service. Considering my extreme recording habits, this box lasted much longer than expected; it deserved to be finally at rest. But until a technician came to our house, we would have to get up at 3 a.m. or whenever to watch the shows that we would have recorded. Who wants to do that?
Then my husband found out that his collection of recorded sports events in the old box were all lost. That was a bonus, as he often forgets what sport he has recorded. Meanwhile, the rest of the world already knows who won what game and when.
We were in for a surprise when the cable man arrived. He discovered that my cable signal was fading and almost gone. Apparently, squirrels were responsible for this slowly disappearing cable service. They will chew on anything handy to sharpen their teeth.
The weather was very unpleasant the day he arrived, raining steadily and very windy. There was no way I would watch the cable man climb up the utility pole, as I was afraid that he might slide off or blow off that pole. However, we were lucky – if just one more squirrel decided to chomp away, the cable line would have failed altogether. Goodbye, TV and internet service. And try explaining “squirrel damage” as a reason to miss a remote workday.
I would not expect anyone to believe that, as it sure sounds like a lame excuse to me. But there is a large double trunk tree in our yard that contains a big squirrel nest. Judging by the acrobatic squirrels I watch jumping from trunk to trunk and then onto the utility lines, the cable line was destined to snap eventually. I wonder which is tastier to a squirrel – a delicious tree or a collection of fibers and wires?
Now when I look out my window I believe that I see these furry little creatures peeking out of their nest, ready to pounce on my brand-new cable line. Since I can’t spend forever chasing them away, maybe I should join them. Would someone please pass the salt and the gravy?