My View: Fraying cable line traced to munching squirrels

Many people have been spending too much time at home lately due to the pandemic. It has converted me into a home-based remote computer tutor, working evenings and weekends. As my husband is already retired, this often leaves us with too much free time. So now we watch more TV than we did before.

When I previously left my house a few days a week for work, I relied heavily on my digital video recorder cable box to record all the TV that I was missing. Although I work at home now, I still have the same recording habits.

It seems that my box is never at rest, and late at night I imagine that I hear it groaning and trying to catch its breath while recording practically around the clock. But recently the unthinkable happened. I came into the TV room one night and saw that my box was blank. No blinking lights, no time clock, no cable signal.

Of course, I quickly ran into trouble when calling the cable company customer service, as their automated assistance is designed for Wi-Fi users. Well, I must confess – my house still has wired cable TV and internet. This sounds old-fashioned, but it works for us. People remark all the time about our wired home setup, and suggest that we “join the rest of the world in the 21st century” with Wi-Fi, smartphones, smart cars, TV sticks, streaming, etc. Eventually we might.