My View: Fox, geese, go-devils – our own winter games

Now that we’ve had snow for a while I’m surprised that on my daily walks, I never see children out playing in the snow. I remember all the fun we had in the winter. We did make snowmen and other creatures; we even tried to build an igloo (but not too successfully). Our main effort, though, was building opposing forts for our snowball wars. (I had three older brothers.)
We also enjoyed sledding. Fortunately we lived on a hill with little traffic (and slower, less powerful cars in those days) so we could slide downhill on the road – not recommended today. We also had something my father built. We called it a bobsled but it didn’t resemble the ones you see in the Olympics today. It looked like a long ironing board with runners on the front and back. It would hold four to five kids.
We could start at the top of the hill and go down at least a half mile, sometimes even farther. The only downside was deciding who was going to pull it back up the hill. Of course if you were smart you could be the pusher to start it, hop on the back and roll off just before it stopped. That way you missed the argument on who was going to pull it back up the hill.
This fun lasted until some mean old highway men decided to cinder the hill to keep cars from getting stuck going up (they didn’t use salt in those days). That killed our sledding as the snow in the pastures was too deep for sleds and flying saucers and the like had not been invented yet.
We had another of my father’s inventions that was even more fun though, and didn’t need the road. We called them go-devils, but I’ve never heard of anyone having them. They were barrel staves with a board seat on top of a short 2x4. You sat on the seat with your feet on each side, balanced, and scooted down any hill.
We had go-devil races and my brothers built jumps in the snow to see who could go farthest and stay upright. The only danger was if they made the jumps too high you might crack the seat on landing. Then my father had to install a new seat board.
We also played a lot of Fox and Geese. It’s a tag game that any number could play, the more the merrier. You just make a big circle in the snow with several spokes crossing it.
Someone started out as the fox and tried to catch the others (geese). The center was the safe spot but only one goose could be there at a time and they couldn’t stay there too long. When the fox tagged a goose, they became the fox and the game continued until everyone was tired out.
Then it was time for hot cocoa or, if the snow was right, my mother’s version of ice cream. She would make a mixture, like eggnog today, and then stir in enough fresh snow to make our version of ice cream. Again, you can’t do that today as the snow is too polluted.