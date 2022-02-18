My View: Fox, geese, go-devils – our own winter games

Now that we’ve had snow for a while I’m surprised that on my daily walks, I never see children out playing in the snow. I remember all the fun we had in the winter. We did make snowmen and other creatures; we even tried to build an igloo (but not too successfully). Our main effort, though, was building opposing forts for our snowball wars. (I had three older brothers.)

We also enjoyed sledding. Fortunately we lived on a hill with little traffic (and slower, less powerful cars in those days) so we could slide downhill on the road – not recommended today. We also had something my father built. We called it a bobsled but it didn’t resemble the ones you see in the Olympics today. It looked like a long ironing board with runners on the front and back. It would hold four to five kids.

We could start at the top of the hill and go down at least a half mile, sometimes even farther. The only downside was deciding who was going to pull it back up the hill. Of course if you were smart you could be the pusher to start it, hop on the back and roll off just before it stopped. That way you missed the argument on who was going to pull it back up the hill.