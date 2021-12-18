My View: Foreign students experience the wonders of Christmas

Hoots of laughter came from around my kitchen, where I had stationed three young men with the task of decorating Christmas cutout cookies. I provided frosting, colored sugars and sprinkles. When I dared to look, I saw the floor had also been decorated.
Our visitors were clearly enjoying themselves doing a task they had never tried. They each had streaks of frosting on their faces where they had jabbed at one another. Their laughter warmed me. I wished I could record it to send to their mothers to assure them their sons had adjusted to life in the United States.
Adetto, Abraha and Sayum were Ethiopian students enrolled at Niagara University with the goal of becoming Catholic priests. Abraha explained his country’s leaders had wanted the trio to become engineers. But, they preferred studying for the priesthood. If they didn’t succeed and reach that goal, they could not go back home. What pressure they were under!
I had met these wonderful young men through another Niagara University student. He was concerned about the Ethiopians being homesick. So, about once a month, I invited them to our home to feed them American foods and delicacies we enjoyed. Our daughters loved having “big brothers.” The men were solicitous of and playful with them. Adetto invented fun games. We considered these young men family.
My husband was Sicilian and liked to eat a “carrubo,” a long pod that grows on a locust-like tree in the Mediterranean region. It provides carob, the chocolate substitute.
When he offered some to our Ethiopian friends, they informed him that the pods were fed to cattle in their country and not eaten by humans.
But, cookies they would definitely like and eat. That Sunday before Christmas our guests decorated cookies they would take back to their dormitory later. I knew they would appreciate such treats. My children had already decorated some we would keep.
After the young men finished in the kitchen and I had cleaned up the floor, we gave them another task: to help us decorate our Christmas tree. They had never done that, either. That fact was apparent when they hung all the ornaments in front and left the sides and back of the tree barren. Sometimes, they stroked the soft needles. None of them said a word about a tree being in our living room. All they said was they did not have such things.
“Mommy, they’re ruining the Christmas tree!” my older child complained. I assured her we could fix the tree after our guests left.
Suddenly, Adetto said, “Mrs. Sandy, we wish to sing you a song from our country in Aramaic, the language of Jesus.”
They began to sing softly. I recognized the tune immediately and after they finished, I said, ”Adetto, I have that song on a record. Let me play it for you.”
“Oh, no, Mrs. Sandy, this song is from my country. You cannot have a recording of it.”
I pulled out a record with the Little Dublin Singers signing carols in Gaelic. Adetto was amazed when he heard the song he and his friends had just sung. “How can this be?” he asked.
I reminded him Christmas is celebrated all over the world. “The one who was born on Christmas came for all people.”
“Of course,” he said and chuckled.
I knew this was a Christmas season I would not forget. Our friends from another part of the world had shown us the wonder of this time of year when we do all we can for those we love.