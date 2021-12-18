My View: Foreign students experience the wonders of Christmas

My husband was Sicilian and liked to eat a “carrubo,” a long pod that grows on a locust-like tree in the Mediterranean region. It provides carob, the chocolate substitute.

When he offered some to our Ethiopian friends, they informed him that the pods were fed to cattle in their country and not eaten by humans.

But, cookies they would definitely like and eat. That Sunday before Christmas our guests decorated cookies they would take back to their dormitory later. I knew they would appreciate such treats. My children had already decorated some we would keep.

After the young men finished in the kitchen and I had cleaned up the floor, we gave them another task: to help us decorate our Christmas tree. They had never done that, either. That fact was apparent when they hung all the ornaments in front and left the sides and back of the tree barren. Sometimes, they stroked the soft needles. None of them said a word about a tree being in our living room. All they said was they did not have such things.

“Mommy, they’re ruining the Christmas tree!” my older child complained. I assured her we could fix the tree after our guests left.